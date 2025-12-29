The Pixel 4 series rises from the ashes with Android 16 from LineageOS

TL;DR The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL can now run Android 16 through official support in LineageOS 23, years after Google ended updates.

The update is based on Android 16’s initial release, not newer QPR builds, so some later features aren’t included.

Installing LineageOS requires unlocking the phone and manually installing new software, which may not suit everyone.

That relic of a device that’s gathering dust in your drawer might still have a lease of life in it yet. Google officially stopped updating the Pixel 4 back in 2022, but the phone is now getting Android 16 anyway — just not from Google.

As spotted by Android Police, the LineageOS team has officially added support for the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as part of LineageOS 23. The Pixel 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a are also now supported. That’s the project’s Android 16-based release, and the “official” status means the maintainers consider it stable enough for everyday use, with core features working as expected.

This move comes well after Google’s final OS update for the Pixel 4 series, which arrived with Android 13. While the device has technically been able to run unofficial LineageOS 23 builds for a while, official support is a step up, signalling broader testing and ongoing maintenance rather than a one-off build.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

LineageOS 23 itself is based on Android 16’s initial stable release, rather than the newer QPR builds. That means some of Android 16’s headline features introduced later on aren’t included here, though the base platform changes are present. As with any custom ROM, installing it requires unlocking the bootloader and manually installing new system software, which isn’t something every Pixel owner will want to attempt.

The Pixel 4 might be one of the oldest devices to receive this treatment, but it’s far from alone. LineageOS 23 already supports Android 16 on a long list of devices, including much newer Pixels such as the Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 series, alongside phones from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and others. In that context, adding a 2019 Pixel highlights just how far beyond Google’s official timelines community projects can stretch device support.

If you’re still using a Pixel 4 or have one as a backup phone, LineageOS 23 now offers a way to run Android 16 long after Google has moved on. Just bear in mind that this is still a custom ROM, with all the usual caveats that come with manually installing unofficial software. For a list of supported devices and installation instructions, check out the project’s website.

