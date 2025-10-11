Search results for

Android OS

LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code

LineageOS 23.0 brings Android 16 to over 100 different devices. Here's what you need to know.
1 hour ago

LineageOS Logo (2 of 3)
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The LineageOS team has released LineageOS 23.0, bringing Android 16 to over 100 different devices.
  • This release is based on the initial Android 16 release due to Google’s delay in releasing QPR1’s source code.
  • LineageOS 23.0 includes updated versions of Aperture and Twelve, a new TV launcher, and major foundational improvements for future device support.

The golden era of custom Android ROMs may be long over, but plenty of people still install them in 2025. The reasons for doing so vary: some want a more stock-like Android experience, others want to hold on to their existing device a little longer, and many want to repurpose an old device or move away from Google’s services.

The most popular option is by far LineageOS, a project that provides a close-to-stock experience with additional features and its own set of apps. Today, the team behind the project released LineageOS 23.0 for over 100 devices, bringing its own flavor of Android 16 to a variety of older models.

Why LineageOS 23.0 and not 23.1?

LineageOS 23 hero image
Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

LineageOS 23.0 is based on Android 16’s initial stable release from June rather than the more recent Android 16 QPR1. This is because Google still hasn’t publicly released the source code for Android 16 QPR1, preventing the LineageOS team from merging the new code. The Android 16 QPR1 source code is only available to Google’s OEM partners, a group that, of course, does not include hobbyist projects like LineageOS.

In the past, Google would typically publish the source code for new Android releases to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) within a day or two of the update’s rollout to Pixel devices. This time, however, Google delayed the release of the source code for unknown reasons. This left the LineageOS team with a choice: either wait for the source code drop or proceed with the release as is. The team chose the latter, which is why today’s release is named LineageOS 23.0 and not LineageOS 23.1.

On top of that, Google’s recent shift to ‘risk-based’ security updates means that LineageOS, as well as most other custom ROMs, can no longer ship as many security fixes as they used to each month. This is because Android’s monthly security bulletins no longer include patches for all addressed vulnerabilities, but rather only those that Google deems “high risk.” Patches for the vast majority of other vulnerabilities are now only released in quarterly bulletins. This, combined with Google no longer sharing the source code for patches included in its monthly bulletins, means the LineageOS team has to wait for Android’s quarterly releases to fix most security issues.

And if things don’t sound bad enough, the LineageOS team has had to drop first-class support for Pixel devices. Pixel devices used to be guaranteed “day one” devices for LineageOS, but they’re now treated the same as any other OEM’s devices. This is because Google no longer publishes Pixel device trees, HALs, or configs, and they only offer kernel source code as history-stripped tarballs. Thanks to the efforts of projects like CalyxOS, Pixel devices will still be supported, but they’re no longer shoe-ins for day one releases.

Despite these issues, the LineageOS team is pushing forward, giving users the latest version of Android with the latest security fixes it can legally access.

What’s new in LineageOS 23.0?

Because LineageOS 23.0 is based on Android 16 and not Android 16 QPR1, some features like Material 3 Expressive and Desktop Mode aren’t fully implemented. However, all the new features included in the June stable release of Android 16 are present. These include the enforcement of edge-to-edge mode, predictive back navigation, improved app adaptivity, and support for Advanced Protection mode.

On the app front, LineageOS 23.0 includes a huge update to Aperture, the project’s custom camera app. The new version of Aperture supports Ultra HDR and RAW capture and comes with a redesigned notification island with dynamic colors and new indicators.

Twelve, the project’s custom music player, has added a “play random songs” button, a new Now Playing screen with playback statistics, expanded Jellyfin integration, and more.

For TVs, there’s a new home screen launcher called Catapult. It provides a fast, clutter-free interface free of advertisements and recommendations.

 

The release also bundles updated versions of the SeedVault backup solution, Etar calendar app, WebView component, and charging control feature, as well as a new set of ringtones and alarms.

Finally, this version introduces major foundational improvements. It’s now possible to run LineageOS in a virtual machine through QEMU. This work also lays the groundwork to support any device that is compatible with the mainline Linux kernel in the future, a significant step for the project.

What devices does LineageOS support?

With the launch of LineageOS 23.0, the team is updating its support policy for older versions. The development cycle for LineageOS 21 is now officially ending, which means no new devices will be added to that build roster. The team will, however, continue to maintain and add new devices to the LineageOS 22.2 roster.

LineageOS 23.0 will be available starting today for the following devices. You can find the builds on the project’s official download portal. Before starting the installation, we strongly recommend you thoroughly read the specific instructions for your device on the LineageOS wiki, as our generalized installation guide may not be suitable.

LineageOS 23.0 build roster – Initial devices

Device nameWikiMaintainersMoved from
F(x)tec Pro¹ Xpro1xBadDaemon, bgcngm, mccreary, npjohnson, qsnc, tdm22.2
Fairphone 4FP4mikeioannina22.2
Fairphone 5FP5mikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 4a 5Gbramblemikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 5redfinmikeioannina22.2
Google Pixel 5abarbetmikeioannina22.2
Lenovo Z5 Pro GTheartthemard, optionaltoast22.2
Lenovo Z6 ProzippoLucchetto, themard, einargednochsson22.2
Motorola defy 2021bathenaDeivid Ignacio Parra, Francisco Sanchez22.2
Motorola edge 20berlinnpjohnson, SGCMarkus22.2
Motorola edge 2021berlnaSyberHexen22.2
Motorola edge 30 fusiontundrathemard, electimon22.2
Motorola edge 30 neomiamimarcost222.2
Motorola edge 30dubaithemard, sb6596, Demon00022.2
Motorola edge 40 pro / Motorola moto X40 / Motorola edge+ (2023)rtwosgcmarkus, themard22.2
Motorola moto e7 plus / Lenovo K12guamRajin Gangadharan, Deivid Ignacio Parra22.2
Motorola moto g 5G – 2024fogomikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g power 2021borneoSyed Fawwaz Hussain (Fazwalrus), Deivid Ignacio Parra22.2
Motorola moto g stylus 5G (2022)milanfAnierinBliss22.2
Motorola moto g stylus 5GdenverVivekachooz22.2
Motorola moto g10 / Motorola moto g10 power / Lenovo K13 NotecapriDeivid Ignacio Parra, Sultanahamer22.2
Motorola moto g200 5G / Motorola Edge S30xpengthemard, rogers260222.2
Motorola moto g30 / Lenovo K13 Procapripmikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g32devonDhina17, mikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g34 5G / Motorola moto g45 5Gfogosmikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g42hawaoDhina17, mikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g52rhodeDhina17, mikeioannina, tomoms22.2
Motorola moto g82 5GrhodepAnandSuresh02, sevenrock22.2
Motorola moto g84 5Gbangkkmikeioannina22.2
Motorola moto g9 play / Motorola moto g9 / Lenovo K12 NoteguampDelightReza, Deivid Ignacio Parra22.2
Motorola moto g9 power / Lenovo K12 ProcebuDeivid Ignacio Parra22.2
Nothing Phone (2)Pongchandu07822.2
Nubia Mini 5GTP1803ArianK16a, npjohnson22.2
OnePlus 11 5Gsalamibgcngm22.2
OnePlus 12Rastoninferno023022.2
OnePlus 7 Pro / OnePlus 7 Pro (T-Mobile)guacamoleLuK1337, Tortel22.2
OnePlus 7guacamolebshantanu-sarkar22.2
OnePlus 7T / OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile)hotdogbLuK133722.2
OnePlus 7T Prohotdogqsnc22.2
OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 (T-Mobile)instantnoodlejabashque22.2
OnePlus 8 ProinstantnoodlepLuK133722.2
OnePlus 8T / OnePlus 8T (T-Mobile)kebabLuK1337, mikeioannina22.2
OnePlus 9 / OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile)lemonademikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus22.2
OnePlus 9 Pro / OnePlus 9 Pro (T-Mobile)lemonadepLuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina22.2
OnePlus 9Rlemonadesmikeioannina22.2
OnePlus 9RTmartinimikeioannina, basamaryan22.2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5GoscaroVivekachooz22.2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G / OnePlus Nord N30 5GlarryVivekachooz22.2
OnePlus Nord CE4benzinferno023022.2
OnePlus Pad 2 Pro / OnePlus Pad 3erhaiLuK1337, bgcngm22.2
Realme 10 Pro 5GluigiVivekachooz22.2
Realme 9 Pro 5G / Realme 9 5G / Realme Q5oscarVivekachooz22.2
Samsung Galaxy A21sa21sDaemonMCR22.2
Samsung Galaxy F62 / Samsung Galaxy M62f62Linux422.2
Samsung Galaxy Note10 5Gd1xRocky7842, Linux422.2
Samsung Galaxy Note10d1Linux422.2
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5Gd2xLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy Note10+d2sLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy S10 5GbeyondxLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy S10beyond1lteLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy S10+beyond2lteLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy S10ebeyond0lteLinux422.2
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE / Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5Gr8qata-kaner22.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (LTE)gta4lchrmhoffmann22.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (Wi-Fi)gta4lwifichrmhoffmann22.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE)gta4xlhaggertk, Linux422.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi)gta4xlwifiLinux4, haggertk22.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE)gts7lbgcngm22.2
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi)gts7lwifibgcngm22.2
Solana Sagaingotmikeioannina, npjohnson, tomoms22.2
Sony Xperia 1 IIpdx203hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia 1 IIIpdx215hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia 1 Vpdx234hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia 10 IVpdx225LuK1337, jmpfbmx22.2
Sony Xperia 10 PlusmermaidLuK133722.2
Sony Xperia 10 Vpdx235jmpfbmx, LuK133722.2
Sony Xperia 10kirinLuK133722.2
Sony Xperia 5 IIpdx206kyasu, hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia 5 IIIpdx214kyasu, hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia 5 Vpdx237kyasu, hellobbn22.2
Sony Xperia XA2 PlusvoyagerLuK133722.2
Sony Xperia XA2 UltradiscoveryLuK133722.2
Sony Xperia XA2pioneerLuK1337, jmpfbmx22.2
Xiaomi 12 ProzeusAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi 12cupidAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi 12S ProunicornAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi 12S UltrathorAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi 12SmayflyFlower Sea22.2
Xiaomi 12T Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K50 UltraditingAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi 13 PronuwaMinus22.2
Xiaomi 13fuxilolipuru22.2
Xiaomi Mi 9T / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (China) / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (India)davinciArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi Mi A3laurel_sproutSkyblueborb22.2
Xiaomi POCO F5 (Global) / Xiaomi POCO F5 (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 TurbomarbleAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K60mondrianAdrianyyy, ArianK16a22.2
Xiaomi Redmi 12C / Xiaomi Redmi 12C NFC / Xiaomi POCO C55earthsurblazer22.2
Xiaomi Redmi 3S / Xiaomi Redmi 3X / Xiaomi Redmi 4 (India) / Xiaomi Redmi 4X / Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime / Xiaomi Redmi Y1 PrimeMi89370xCAFEBABE22.2
Xiaomi Redmi 4A / Xiaomi Redmi 5A / Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Lite / Xiaomi Redmi Y1 LiteMi89170xCAFEBABE22.2
Xiaomi Redmi 7A / Xiaomi Redmi 8 / Xiaomi Redmi 8A / Xiaomi Redmi 8A DualMi4390xCAFEBABE22.2
Xiaomi Redmi K60 ProsocratesWenHao213022.2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India)sweetbasamaryan, danielml322.2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S NFC / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Latin America / Xiaomi POCO M5srosemarysurblazer22.2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Proviolet0xCAFEBABE22.2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / Xiaomi Redmi Note 8TginkgoSkyblueborb, mikeioannina, programminghoch1022.2

LineageOS 22.2 build roster – NEW devices

In addition, the LineageOS team has announced the following devices have been added to the LineageOS 22.2 (based on Android 15 QPR2) build roster:

Device nameWikiMaintainersMoved from
ASUS ZenFone 8sakeDD3Boh, mikooomich20
ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL)Z01RThEMarD22.1
LG Style3style3lmrtx4d
LG Velvetcaymanslmrtx4d
Motorola moto g 5G / Motorola moto one 5G acekievbasamaryan, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen, Vivekachooz22.1
Motorola moto g 5G plus / Motorola moto one 5GnairoItsVixano, Ivanmeler, SyberHexen, zlewchan22.1
Nokia 6.1 (2018)PL2npjohnson22.1
Nokia 7 plusB2NTuan Anh
Nokia 8NB1Tuan Anh21
Nothing Phone (1)Spacewarzlewchan, ko_ko_konb22.1
Nubia Red Magic 5G (Global) / Nubia Red Magic 5G (China) / Nubia Red Magic 5S (Global) / Nubia Red Magic 5S (China)nx659jzlewchan20
Nubia Red Magic Marsnx619jCyborg2017, rtx4d22.1
Nubia Z17nx563jBeYkeRYkt21
Nubia Z18nx606jCyborg2017, rtx4d22.1
OnePlus 12wafflechandu078
OnePlus 5cheeseburgerqsnc22.1
OnePlus 5Tdumplingqsnc22.1
OnePlus Nord N20gunnartangalbert919
OnePlus Nord N200dretangalbert91921
Samsung Galaxy A52 4Ga52qSimon151122.1
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5Ga52sxqSimon151122.1
Samsung Galaxy A72a72qSimon151122.1
Samsung Galaxy A73 5Ga73xqSimon151122.1
Samsung Galaxy M52 5Gm52xqSimon151122.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)gtowifilifehackerhansol21
Vsmart Joy 3 / Vsmart Joy 3+casuarinaTuan Anh, nhglong
Xiaomi Black Sharksharkrtx4d, tdrkDev22.1
Xiaomi MIX Fold 2zizhanAdrianyyy, ArianK16a
Xiaomi Mi 11i / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi Mi 11X Prohaydnikeramat22.1
Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Editionursabgcngm22.1
Xiaomi Mi 8 Proequuleusbgcngm22.1
Xiaomi Mi 8dipperinfrag22.1
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2Spolarisbgcngm22.1
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3perseusbgcngm, rtx4d22.1
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Mi CC9 ProtucanaSanyaPilot
Xiaomi POCO F1berylliumbgcngm, warabhishek22.1
Xiaomi POCO X3 NFCsuryaShimitar, TheStrechh, ikeramat21
Xiaomi POCO X3 ProvayuSebaUbuntu20
ZTE Axon 9 Proakershusrtx4d, tdrkDev
