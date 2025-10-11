LineageOS releases Android 16 update despite challenges with Android source code

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The LineageOS team has released LineageOS 23.0, bringing Android 16 to over 100 different devices.

This release is based on the initial Android 16 release due to Google’s delay in releasing QPR1’s source code.

LineageOS 23.0 includes updated versions of Aperture and Twelve, a new TV launcher, and major foundational improvements for future device support.

The golden era of custom Android ROMs may be long over, but plenty of people still install them in 2025. The reasons for doing so vary: some want a more stock-like Android experience, others want to hold on to their existing device a little longer, and many want to repurpose an old device or move away from Google’s services.

The most popular option is by far LineageOS, a project that provides a close-to-stock experience with additional features and its own set of apps. Today, the team behind the project released LineageOS 23.0 for over 100 devices, bringing its own flavor of Android 16 to a variety of older models.

Why LineageOS 23.0 and not 23.1?

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

LineageOS 23.0 is based on Android 16’s initial stable release from June rather than the more recent Android 16 QPR1. This is because Google still hasn’t publicly released the source code for Android 16 QPR1, preventing the LineageOS team from merging the new code. The Android 16 QPR1 source code is only available to Google’s OEM partners, a group that, of course, does not include hobbyist projects like LineageOS.

In the past, Google would typically publish the source code for new Android releases to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) within a day or two of the update’s rollout to Pixel devices. This time, however, Google delayed the release of the source code for unknown reasons. This left the LineageOS team with a choice: either wait for the source code drop or proceed with the release as is. The team chose the latter, which is why today’s release is named LineageOS 23.0 and not LineageOS 23.1.

On top of that, Google’s recent shift to ‘risk-based’ security updates means that LineageOS, as well as most other custom ROMs, can no longer ship as many security fixes as they used to each month. This is because Android’s monthly security bulletins no longer include patches for all addressed vulnerabilities, but rather only those that Google deems “high risk.” Patches for the vast majority of other vulnerabilities are now only released in quarterly bulletins. This, combined with Google no longer sharing the source code for patches included in its monthly bulletins, means the LineageOS team has to wait for Android’s quarterly releases to fix most security issues.

And if things don’t sound bad enough, the LineageOS team has had to drop first-class support for Pixel devices. Pixel devices used to be guaranteed “day one” devices for LineageOS, but they’re now treated the same as any other OEM’s devices. This is because Google no longer publishes Pixel device trees, HALs, or configs, and they only offer kernel source code as history-stripped tarballs. Thanks to the efforts of projects like CalyxOS, Pixel devices will still be supported, but they’re no longer shoe-ins for day one releases.

Despite these issues, the LineageOS team is pushing forward, giving users the latest version of Android with the latest security fixes it can legally access.

What’s new in LineageOS 23.0? Because LineageOS 23.0 is based on Android 16 and not Android 16 QPR1, some features like Material 3 Expressive and Desktop Mode aren’t fully implemented. However, all the new features included in the June stable release of Android 16 are present. These include the enforcement of edge-to-edge mode, predictive back navigation, improved app adaptivity, and support for Advanced Protection mode.

On the app front, LineageOS 23.0 includes a huge update to Aperture, the project’s custom camera app. The new version of Aperture supports Ultra HDR and RAW capture and comes with a redesigned notification island with dynamic colors and new indicators.

Twelve, the project’s custom music player, has added a “play random songs” button, a new Now Playing screen with playback statistics, expanded Jellyfin integration, and more.

For TVs, there’s a new home screen launcher called Catapult. It provides a fast, clutter-free interface free of advertisements and recommendations.

The release also bundles updated versions of the SeedVault backup solution, Etar calendar app, WebView component, and charging control feature, as well as a new set of ringtones and alarms.

Finally, this version introduces major foundational improvements. It’s now possible to run LineageOS in a virtual machine through QEMU. This work also lays the groundwork to support any device that is compatible with the mainline Linux kernel in the future, a significant step for the project.

What devices does LineageOS support? With the launch of LineageOS 23.0, the team is updating its support policy for older versions. The development cycle for LineageOS 21 is now officially ending, which means no new devices will be added to that build roster. The team will, however, continue to maintain and add new devices to the LineageOS 22.2 roster.

LineageOS 23.0 will be available starting today for the following devices. You can find the builds on the project’s official download portal. Before starting the installation, we strongly recommend you thoroughly read the specific instructions for your device on the LineageOS wiki, as our generalized installation guide may not be suitable.

LineageOS 23.0 build roster – Initial devices Device name Wiki Maintainers Moved from F(x)tec Pro¹ X pro1x BadDaemon, bgcngm, mccreary, npjohnson, qsnc, tdm 22.2 Fairphone 4 FP4 mikeioannina 22.2 Fairphone 5 FP5 mikeioannina 22.2 Google Pixel 4a 5G bramble mikeioannina 22.2 Google Pixel 5 redfin mikeioannina 22.2 Google Pixel 5a barbet mikeioannina 22.2 Lenovo Z5 Pro GT heart themard, optionaltoast 22.2 Lenovo Z6 Pro zippo Lucchetto, themard, einargednochsson 22.2 Motorola defy 2021 bathena Deivid Ignacio Parra, Francisco Sanchez 22.2 Motorola edge 20 berlin npjohnson, SGCMarkus 22.2 Motorola edge 2021 berlna SyberHexen 22.2 Motorola edge 30 fusion tundra themard, electimon 22.2 Motorola edge 30 neo miami marcost2 22.2 Motorola edge 30 dubai themard, sb6596, Demon000 22.2 Motorola edge 40 pro / Motorola moto X40 / Motorola edge+ (2023) rtwo sgcmarkus, themard 22.2 Motorola moto e7 plus / Lenovo K12 guam Rajin Gangadharan, Deivid Ignacio Parra 22.2 Motorola moto g 5G – 2024 fogo mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g power 2021 borneo Syed Fawwaz Hussain (Fazwalrus), Deivid Ignacio Parra 22.2 Motorola moto g stylus 5G (2022) milanf AnierinBliss 22.2 Motorola moto g stylus 5G denver Vivekachooz 22.2 Motorola moto g10 / Motorola moto g10 power / Lenovo K13 Note capri Deivid Ignacio Parra, Sultanahamer 22.2 Motorola moto g200 5G / Motorola Edge S30 xpeng themard, rogers2602 22.2 Motorola moto g30 / Lenovo K13 Pro caprip mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g32 devon Dhina17, mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g34 5G / Motorola moto g45 5G fogos mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g42 hawao Dhina17, mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g52 rhode Dhina17, mikeioannina, tomoms 22.2 Motorola moto g82 5G rhodep AnandSuresh02, sevenrock 22.2 Motorola moto g84 5G bangkk mikeioannina 22.2 Motorola moto g9 play / Motorola moto g9 / Lenovo K12 Note guamp DelightReza, Deivid Ignacio Parra 22.2 Motorola moto g9 power / Lenovo K12 Pro cebu Deivid Ignacio Parra 22.2 Nothing Phone (2) Pong chandu078 22.2 Nubia Mini 5G TP1803 ArianK16a, npjohnson 22.2 OnePlus 11 5G salami bgcngm 22.2 OnePlus 12R aston inferno0230 22.2 OnePlus 7 Pro / OnePlus 7 Pro (T-Mobile) guacamole LuK1337, Tortel 22.2 OnePlus 7 guacamoleb shantanu-sarkar 22.2 OnePlus 7T / OnePlus 7T (T-Mobile) hotdogb LuK1337 22.2 OnePlus 7T Pro hotdog qsnc 22.2 OnePlus 8 / OnePlus 8 (T-Mobile) instantnoodle jabashque 22.2 OnePlus 8 Pro instantnoodlep LuK1337 22.2 OnePlus 8T / OnePlus 8T (T-Mobile) kebab LuK1337, mikeioannina 22.2 OnePlus 9 / OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile) lemonade mikeioannina, tangalbert919, ZVNexus 22.2 OnePlus 9 Pro / OnePlus 9 Pro (T-Mobile) lemonadep LuK1337, bgcngm, mikeioannina 22.2 OnePlus 9R lemonades mikeioannina 22.2 OnePlus 9RT martini mikeioannina, basamaryan 22.2 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G oscaro Vivekachooz 22.2 OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G / OnePlus Nord N30 5G larry Vivekachooz 22.2 OnePlus Nord CE4 benz inferno0230 22.2 OnePlus Pad 2 Pro / OnePlus Pad 3 erhai LuK1337, bgcngm 22.2 Realme 10 Pro 5G luigi Vivekachooz 22.2 Realme 9 Pro 5G / Realme 9 5G / Realme Q5 oscar Vivekachooz 22.2 Samsung Galaxy A21s a21s DaemonMCR 22.2 Samsung Galaxy F62 / Samsung Galaxy M62 f62 Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Note10 5G d1x Rocky7842, Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Note10 d1 Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G d2x Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Note10+ d2s Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G beyondx Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy S10 beyond1lte Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy S10+ beyond2lte Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy S10e beyond0lte Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE / Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G r8q ata-kaner 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (LTE) gta4l chrmhoffmann 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020 (Wi-Fi) gta4lwifi chrmhoffmann 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (LTE) gta4xl haggertk, Linux4 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Wi-Fi) gta4xlwifi Linux4, haggertk 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE) gts7l bgcngm 22.2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi) gts7lwifi bgcngm 22.2 Solana Saga ingot mikeioannina, npjohnson, tomoms 22.2 Sony Xperia 1 II pdx203 hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia 1 III pdx215 hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia 1 V pdx234 hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia 10 IV pdx225 LuK1337, jmpfbmx 22.2 Sony Xperia 10 Plus mermaid LuK1337 22.2 Sony Xperia 10 V pdx235 jmpfbmx, LuK1337 22.2 Sony Xperia 10 kirin LuK1337 22.2 Sony Xperia 5 II pdx206 kyasu, hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia 5 III pdx214 kyasu, hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia 5 V pdx237 kyasu, hellobbn 22.2 Sony Xperia XA2 Plus voyager LuK1337 22.2 Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra discovery LuK1337 22.2 Sony Xperia XA2 pioneer LuK1337, jmpfbmx 22.2 Xiaomi 12 Pro zeus Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi 12 cupid Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi 12S Pro unicorn Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi 12S Ultra thor Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi 12S mayfly Flower Sea 22.2 Xiaomi 12T Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra diting Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi 13 Pro nuwa Minus 22.2 Xiaomi 13 fuxi lolipuru 22.2 Xiaomi Mi 9T / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (China) / Xiaomi Redmi K20 (India) davinci ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi Mi A3 laurel_sprout Skyblueborb 22.2 Xiaomi POCO F5 (Global) / Xiaomi POCO F5 (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo marble Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi POCO F5 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K60 mondrian Adrianyyy, ArianK16a 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi 12C / Xiaomi Redmi 12C NFC / Xiaomi POCO C55 earth surblazer 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi 3S / Xiaomi Redmi 3X / Xiaomi Redmi 4 (India) / Xiaomi Redmi 4X / Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Prime / Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Prime Mi8937 0xCAFEBABE 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi 4A / Xiaomi Redmi 5A / Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A Lite / Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Mi8917 0xCAFEBABE 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A / Xiaomi Redmi 8 / Xiaomi Redmi 8A / Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual Mi439 0xCAFEBABE 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro socrates WenHao2130 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (India) / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (India) sweet basamaryan, danielml3 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S NFC / Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Latin America / Xiaomi POCO M5s rosemary surblazer 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro violet 0xCAFEBABE 22.2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T ginkgo Skyblueborb, mikeioannina, programminghoch10 22.2

LineageOS 22.2 build roster – NEW devices In addition, the LineageOS team has announced the following devices have been added to the LineageOS 22.2 (based on Android 15 QPR2) build roster: Device name Wiki Maintainers Moved from ASUS ZenFone 8 sake DD3Boh, mikooomich 20 ASUS Zenfone 5Z (ZS620KL) Z01R ThEMarD 22.1 LG Style3 style3lm rtx4d LG Velvet caymanslm rtx4d Motorola moto g 5G / Motorola moto one 5G ace kiev basamaryan, Jleeblanch, SyberHexen, Vivekachooz 22.1 Motorola moto g 5G plus / Motorola moto one 5G nairo ItsVixano, Ivanmeler, SyberHexen, zlewchan 22.1 Nokia 6.1 (2018) PL2 npjohnson 22.1 Nokia 7 plus B2N Tuan Anh Nokia 8 NB1 Tuan Anh 21 Nothing Phone (1) Spacewar zlewchan, ko_ko_konb 22.1 Nubia Red Magic 5G (Global) / Nubia Red Magic 5G (China) / Nubia Red Magic 5S (Global) / Nubia Red Magic 5S (China) nx659j zlewchan 20 Nubia Red Magic Mars nx619j Cyborg2017, rtx4d 22.1 Nubia Z17 nx563j BeYkeRYkt 21 Nubia Z18 nx606j Cyborg2017, rtx4d 22.1 OnePlus 12 waffle chandu078 OnePlus 5 cheeseburger qsnc 22.1 OnePlus 5T dumpling qsnc 22.1 OnePlus Nord N20 gunnar tangalbert919 OnePlus Nord N200 dre tangalbert919 21 Samsung Galaxy A52 4G a52q Simon1511 22.1 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G a52sxq Simon1511 22.1 Samsung Galaxy A72 a72q Simon1511 22.1 Samsung Galaxy A73 5G a73xq Simon1511 22.1 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G m52xq Simon1511 22.1 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) gtowifi lifehackerhansol 21 Vsmart Joy 3 / Vsmart Joy 3+ casuarina Tuan Anh, nhglong Xiaomi Black Shark shark rtx4d, tdrkDev 22.1 Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 zizhan Adrianyyy, ArianK16a Xiaomi Mi 11i / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro / Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro+ / Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro haydn ikeramat 22.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition ursa bgcngm 22.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro equuleus bgcngm 22.1 Xiaomi Mi 8 dipper infrag 22.1 Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S polaris bgcngm 22.1 Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 perseus bgcngm, rtx4d 22.1 Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro / Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro tucana SanyaPilot Xiaomi POCO F1 beryllium bgcngm, warabhishek 22.1 Xiaomi POCO X3 NFC surya Shimitar, TheStrechh, ikeramat 21 Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro vayu SebaUbuntu 20 ZTE Axon 9 Pro akershus rtx4d, tdrkDev

