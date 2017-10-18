The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL aren’t supposed to be on general release until tomorrow (October 19), but it looks like some lucky fans are going to beat the crowds. Pixel pre-order customers are now taking to the internet to announce that they’ve received email confirmation that their devices are on the way, and that they could arrive as soon as today.

Precisely which pre-order customers will receive their devices in the next days will depend on the storage size and color of the ordered device. Google’s hotly anticipated new smartphones come in several variations, with some of them already being listed as out of stock on Google’s website; the black and white (panda) variant of the Pixel XL 2 may be particularly hard to get hold of in the coming months.

Editor's Pick Secret Google Pixel 2 chip will be activated with Android 8.1 in coming weeks The Google Pixel and Pixel XL are already known for having excellent photography capabilities, and their unreleased sequels are already making headlines based on their photography chops. The Pixel 2 camera situation may be even …

The Pixel 2 starts at $649.99 for the 64 GB model or $749.99 for the version with 128 GB of internal storage space — and both are available in black, white, or kinda blue colors. The Pixel 2 XL costs $849.99 for 64 GB or $949.99 for 128 GB of storage and arrives in black and black/white color variations.

In related news, The Verge says that you may also be able to find the Pixel 2s at Verizon stores from today — though which stores will have them in stock isn’t known.

Despite the several months of supply issues that we may still be in for with the new Pixels, it’s at least a positive sign that Google is shipping some of the initial units on schedule.

For more of our Google Pixel 2 coverage check out the links below: