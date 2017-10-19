When Google unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4, it also revealed that both phones were promised to receive three full years of OS platform updates. That’s huge news, as previous Google devices were only promised to receive two years of updates.
Now, Google has updated its Pixel software support document with dates on when the Pixel 2 phones will no longer be guaranteed to receive support.
So the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are on track to receive updates until the year 2020. That’s the same year that Pixel 2 owners will no longer be able to upload original quality images and videos to Google Photos for free. It’s almost like Google wants us to upgrade in 2020.
The support page also reveals that last year’s Pixels will get three years of security updates and two years of OS updates. This means that the last Android version they’ll get upgraded to will be Android P, which will be released in 2018.
Does the promise of getting three years of OS updates make the Pixel 2 devices more interesting to you? Let us know in the comments.