An invisible menu button was recently discovered on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The button, housed at the far right of the navigation bar, opens the hamburger (3 dots) menu of the screen its on. Despite being a fun Easter Egg for some folks, Google has now confirmed that to CNET that this feature is a bug that will be patched out in future.

The button works only on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, not the originals, and only in certain places (Settings, Calculator, Messages, Docs, among others). It also doesn’t do anything that you couldn’t do normally anyway — it’s just another way to do it.

It’s not exactly practical, either — while using the bottom bar is convenient for many interactions, you’ll need to reach your thumb up to the top of the display to press one of the items that the menu opens anyway (unless you just wanted to see what was contained inside the menu, in which case, fair enough it’s probably easier where it is). Check it out in the short video below via Android Police.

It isn’t clear exactly when the button will be patched out, but it may only take a few days. If you want to press it, best act fast.

