When you buy a top-tier smartphone, you expect to see a few things in the box: the phone (duh), a charging cable, a SIM card removal tool, a headphone jack adapter if the device doesn’t have a headphone port, as well as a pair of earbuds. That last accessory isn’t a must, but it’s definitely a nice gesture.

When you buy a Galaxy S8, you also get a great pair of AKG earbuds. HTC even included a wonderful pair of noise-canceling USonic earbuds with the U11. But for some reason, despite their $650+ price tags, Google didn’t include a pair of earbuds in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL box. Why? Nobody really knows, but new evidence suggests Google considered it at one point.

A customer by the name of Lucas Everett recently purchased a Pixel 2 from Verizon. Inside the box he found a cutout for a pair of earbuds, but there weren’t actually earbuds in the box.

@madebygoogle My @verizon Pixel 2 included an empty place in box for earbuds, and they were mentioned in booklet. @AndroidPolice pic.twitter.com/9EcG7KXkBj — Lucas Everett (@lucaseverett) October 27, 2017

That’s not the only strange thing—the earbuds were also mentioned in the “Inside the box” booklet as you can see in the images above.

In the first image, you can see the wired earbuds connect via USB Type-C and have inline controls. Flipping over to the second page, you’ll notice these earbuds have the same adjustable loop as the new Google Pixel Buds.

Lucas’ box was also missing the USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter that’s included with all Pixel 2 retail units. A Verizon employee said none of the other boxes in the store had that insert. And as you can see in our Pixel 2 XL unboxing, ours didn’t either.

It’s pretty frustrating knowing that Google considered throwing in a pair of earbuds but decided against it. If they threw in a some Pixel Bud-like earbuds, would that sway your opinion one way or the other? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.