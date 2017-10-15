Headphone jack vs no headphone jack: we’ve beat this topic to a pulp over the last few weeks, so I’m not going to talk too much about it here. Whichever side of the debate you’re on however, I think we can all agree that using a 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter can be annoying. What if you forget your adapter at home and all you have are wired headphones? Or, god forbid, what happens if you lose it?

Just buy a new one, right? They should be cheap, seeing as how they probably cost next to nothing to make.

Unfortunately that wasn’t the case with Google’s Pixel 2 USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter. Google tried selling it for an absurd $20 when the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL launched back on October 4, but now that price has been dropped down to a much more reasonable $9.

At just $9, it might be a good idea to pick up an extra one in case you lose the one in the box. Plus, it works with 3.5 mm headphones, computers, and even selfie sticks. Interested? Head to the link below to grab yours.