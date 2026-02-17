Check your email: Google's sending out discount codes for the Pixel 10a

TL;DR Google is sending out discount codes for the Pixel 10a ahead of pre-orders, which open tomorrow.

Discounts seem to range from $50 off to $150 off. We still don’t know the 10a’s official price.

It’s not clear how Google’s choosing who to send coupons to. Check your email to see if you got one.

The Pixel 10a is set to officially launch tomorrow, February 18. Despite plenty of leaks, we actually still don’t have much official info on the phone — Google’s marketing leading up to pre-orders has been pretty minimal. Today, though, Google’s been sending out coupons to some shoppers offering money off the upcoming midranger.

At least one of us here at Android Authority has received a discount code worth $100 off the Pixel 10a on the Google Store, valid starting tomorrow. The code is good through March 11. There are reports on Reddit of varying coupon amounts: $100 seems common, but there are evidently discounts of $50 and $150 going out, as well.

Google hasn’t shared how much the Pixel 10a will go for, so we don’t know exactly how excited to be about the money off people are being offered. Leaks indicate pricing could be the same for the 10a as it was for the 9a, starting at $500. If that’s true, $100 or more off sounds like a pretty good deal, especially if Google offers decent trade value on older devices.

It’s not obvious how Google’s choosing who to send these codes to. Android Authority‘s Stephen Schenck got one; he tells me he hasn’t bought anything from the Google Store in years. My last purchase was a Pixel 9 Pro in 2024, and I haven’t received a discount code. In any case, if you’re at all interested in grabbing a Pixel 10a starting tomorrow, check your inbox first.

Have you received a discount code for the Pixel 10a? How much is the discount amount? Let us know in the comments.

