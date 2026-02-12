Leaked Pixel 10a renders show off all colors, including a vibrant Berry model

TL;DR Trusted leaker Evan Blass has posted a smorgasbord of Google Pixel 10a renders.

These images show the phone from a variety of angles, while also showing off a couple of vibrant colors.

The mid-range phone launches on February 18.

Google recently confirmed that the Pixel 10a would launch on February 18, while also giving us a peek at the mid-range phone in a Blue color scheme. Now, a trusted source has just posted a trove of official-looking renders ahead of next week’s unveiling.

Long-time leaker Evan Blass just posted a ton of Pixel 10a renders on Twitter, showing off the phone from a variety of angles. Check out some of these images in the gallery below, but you can check out plenty more via Blass’s Twitter account.

Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 10a will be available in Berry, Lavender, Fog, and Obsidian. We get a close look at these colors, and the apparent Berry model is an unabashedly vibrant hue. Meanwhile, the Lavender option seems like a solid choice if you missed the Pixel 8a‘s Bay colorway. These colors also extend to the frame itself, as seen on previous Pixels.

Otherwise, two images also reveal the Pixel 10a’s box contents. Expect a one-meter (3.2 feet) USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM ejector, and your usual warranty guide. You weren’t expecting a charger, were you?

We’ll have to wait until next week for all the key details, including pricing. But leaks suggest this is a minor upgrade over the Pixel 9a, down to the same Tensor G4 chipset and rear cameras.

