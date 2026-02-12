The Google Pixel 10a may surpass the Pixel 10 series in one key metric

TL;DR The Pixel 10a’s EU energy label shows 53 hours and 14 minutes of battery life.

The phone is rated for 1,000 charge cycles before dropping below 80% capacity.

It also features IP68 protection, an “A” drop rating, and a “B” repairability score.

There’s less than a week to go until Google unveils the Pixel 10a, and while the design and many key specs have already leaked, we now have an official look at how the phone will perform in terms of durability and battery life. A recently released energy label listing has revealed battery endurance, durability grades, and more.

Do you plan to buy the Pixel 10a? 538 votes Yes, absolutely 10 % Maybe, I'll wait for pricing/features 24 % No, I'm happy with my current phone 49 % No, I'm wary of Google's battery issues 17 %

As spotted by GSMArena, the Pixel 10a’s EU energy label shows the phone lasting 53 hours and 14 minutes on a single charge. The device earns an “A” rating for energy efficiency, and the label states the battery is rated for 1,000 full charge cycles before dropping below 80% of its original capacity.

Those figures align with earlier leaks, which pointed to a 5,100 mAh battery — the same capacity as the Pixel 9a. On paper, that 53-hour endurance would comfortably beat the three standard Pixel 10 series models we saw graded last year, though real-world usage can vary depending on workload and display settings.

The label also confirms an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In terms of toughness, the Pixel 10a receives an “A” grade in repeated free-fall testing and a “B” for repairability. That mirrors what we’ve seen from recent Pixel devices, suggesting Google isn’t changing much about its approach on these fronts.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

We’ll get the full picture when Google officially launches the Pixel 10a on Wednesday, but based on the EU’s early report card, this mid-ranger should at least hold its own in battery life and durability.

Follow