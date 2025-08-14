The Pixel 10 report card is now in: Here's how the phones score in energy efficiency and durability

TL;DR The EU durability and energy efficiency ratings for the Pixel 10 series have been released.

The Pixel 10 Pro appears to be the most energy-efficient out of the bunch.

All three models received an “A” grade for durability.

There’s only about one week left separating us from the launch of the Pixel 10 series. Although leaks have spoiled plenty of details, it appears there’s still more to learn about Google’s next flagship. For example, we’re now learning how energy-efficient and durable the series is.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Spotted by YTECHB, the Pixel 10 series has received grades for energy efficiency and durability in the EU. On a scale from “A” (most efficient) to “G” (least efficient), the EU Energy Label gave the base model a “B” rating. It appears the vanilla Pixel 10 sports a 4,835mAh battery that can last up to 49 hours and 23 minutes on a single charge. The device fared a little better in terms of durability, netting an “A” grade on a scale from “A” to “E.” It was able to survive 270 free falls without any defects.

It looks like the Pixel 10 Pro tested the best overall, nabbing “A” grades for both energy efficiency and durability. Surprisingly, the Pixel 10 Pro features a smaller battery capacity than the base model at 4,707mAh. However, due to its energy efficiency, the handset is said to last up to 51 hours and nine minutes on a single charge.

As for the Pixel 10 Pro XL, it received the same ratings as the Pixel 10. Despite having the largest battery capacity of the bunch (5,078mAh), it seems to have the shortest amount of battery life, clocking in at 48 hours and 39 minutes.

In addition to these details, it’s reported that the series, minus the Fold, can maintain good battery health for up to 1,000 full charge cycles. That’s not exactly impressive considering the database says the Galaxy S25 FE’s battery can last up to 2,000 full charge cycles. The labels also reveal that all three devices have a “B” grade for repairability and a water and dust resistance of IP68.

Follow