Possible Google Pixel 10a back cover makes a very early (and very sketchy) appearance

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An image of a “Google Pixel 10A engineering back cover” has emerged online.

The back appears to be slightly different from the Pixel 9a.

It’s only been a few months since the release of the Pixel 9a, but that’s not going to stop leakers from going after its successor. We’ve already heard a few rumors about the Pixel 10a, such as its codename. Now a new potential leak may give us a few more details about the next entry to Google’s mid-range line.

On the Chinese auction website Goofish, a seller who goes by the name Shirotaku posted a listing for a “Google Pixel 10A engineering back cover.” While the listing is still up, the item is no longer available for purchase. Of course, take this supposedly leaked engineering sample with a grain of salt.

If this is a real engineering sample of the back of a Pixel 10a, then it looks like it will be slightly different from the Pixel 9a. Most notably, the hole for the flash is placed further away from where the cameras will be. That means you’re Pixel 9a case may not work on the Pixel 10a. Other than that, there’s not much else to glean from this image.

We can’t verify the veracity of this leak. So to reiterate, take this leak with a healthy dose of skepticism.

