Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Pixel 10 phones just received a fix for 'fuzzy display' issue
1 hour ago
- Google has rolled out a new September 2025 update for Pixel 10 phones.
- Verizon notes that this update fixes an issue that resulted in a fuzzy display.
- This comes after some Pixel 10 series owners found that their screens would go fuzzy for a few minutes at a time.
Some Pixel 10 series owners discovered a rather weird bug, as their screens would go “snowy” for several minutes at a time. This also affected one of our review units. Google previously confirmed that it was rolling out a fix, and now, a new update seems to further tackle this.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.
9to5Google spotted a new September 2025 update for Pixel 10 series phones, featuring version number BD3A.250721.001.E1. We can confirm getting this update on at least one of our Pixel 10 series phones. The update weighs ~31MB, and Google didn’t actually detail any tweaks in its changelog.
However, it turns out Verizon posted a very brief changelog for this new update:
The current software update addressed an issue that caused users to experience a fuzzy display.
That’s good news if your Pixel 10 device has been experiencing this snowy screen problem. It also comes a couple of weeks after Google first told Android Authority about fixes.
“We began rolling out fixes on Sept. 3 with more to follow in the coming weeks,” the company told us on September 8. Evidently, it seems like this latest update was one of those additional patches.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.