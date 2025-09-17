Search results for

Pixel 10 phones just received a fix for 'fuzzy display' issue

Just received a ~30MB update on your Pixel 10 phone? It fixes an annoying screen issue.
1 hour ago

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL facing screen snow unresponsive display issue
Paul Jones / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google has rolled out a new September 2025 update for Pixel 10 phones.
  • Verizon notes that this update fixes an issue that resulted in a fuzzy display.
  • This comes after some Pixel 10 series owners found that their screens would go fuzzy for a few minutes at a time.

Some Pixel 10 series owners discovered a rather weird bug, as their screens would go “snowy” for several minutes at a time. This also affected one of our review units. Google previously confirmed that it was rolling out a fix, and now, a new update seems to further tackle this.

9to5Google spotted a new September 2025 update for Pixel 10 series phones, featuring version number BD3A.250721.001.E1. We can confirm getting this update on at least one of our Pixel 10 series phones. The update weighs ~31MB, and Google didn’t actually detail any tweaks in its changelog.

However, it turns out Verizon posted a very brief changelog for this new update:

The current software update addressed an issue that caused users to experience a fuzzy display.

That’s good news if your Pixel 10 device has been experiencing this snowy screen problem. It also comes a couple of weeks after Google first told Android Authority about fixes.

“We began rolling out fixes on Sept. 3 with more to follow in the coming weeks,” the company told us on September 8. Evidently, it seems like this latest update was one of those additional patches.

