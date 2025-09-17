Pixel 10 phones just received a fix for 'fuzzy display' issue

Some Pixel 10 series owners discovered a rather weird bug, as their screens would go “snowy” for several minutes at a time. This also affected one of our review units. Google previously confirmed that it was rolling out a fix , and now, a new update seems to further tackle this.

9to5Google spotted a new September 2025 update for Pixel 10 series phones, featuring version number BD3A.250721.001.E1. We can confirm getting this update on at least one of our Pixel 10 series phones. The update weighs ~31MB, and Google didn’t actually detail any tweaks in its changelog.

However, it turns out Verizon posted a very brief changelog for this new update:

The current software update addressed an issue that caused users to experience a fuzzy display.

That’s good news if your Pixel 10 device has been experiencing this snowy screen problem. It also comes a couple of weeks after Google first told Android Authority about fixes.