Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Poll: Would you buy the Pixel 10 if it had free unlimited photo backups?
The Google Pixel 9 series launched back in August, and these are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. One thing these phones don’t have is free unlimited Google Photos backups, with 2020’s Pixel 5 being the last phone to offer this benefit.
I recently lamented the demise of unlimited Google Photos storage for Pixel phones and said I’d totally buy a Pixel 10 Pro if it had this perk. But what about you? Would you buy a Pixel 10 series phone if it offered unlimited photo backups? Let us know via the poll below.
Would you buy a Pixel 10 phone if it had unlimited photo backups?
This would be a great Pixel 10 benefit for consumers as they wouldn’t have to spend cash each month on Google One if all they want to do is back up their device photos. It could also potentially help Google increase its minuscule market share.
Then again, this perk would be at odds with the usual tech company strategy of offering something for free or cheap and then increasing the price. So we highly doubt that Google would ever offer free unlimited Google Photos storage on future Pixels.