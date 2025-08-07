Poll: Are you upgrading to the Google Pixel 10 series?

Google

The Google Pixel 10 phones will launch in a few weeks, and it looks like there’ll be no shortage of models on the day. Google is expected to offer the base Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Do you plan to upgrade to these phones, though? That’s the question we’re asking in our featured poll today. So let us know by making a choice below! You can also leave a comment if you’d like to explain your decision. And do let us know which older Pixel you’re using if you’re thinking about upgrading.

Are you going to upgrade to a Pixel 10 series phone? 81 votes Yes, from a previous Pixel phone 36 % Yes, from another brand's phone 11 % Maybe, it depends on price/features 22 % No, I'm happy with my current Pixel 16 % No, I'm happy with my non-Pixel phone 7 % No, but I will upgrade to another brand's phone 7 %

I can see why many people might be keen on the Pixel 10 range. These phones offer the Tensor G5 chipset, which is the first Google Tensor chip made by TSMC. This could theoretically make for a more efficient, cooler chip. The phones are also said to get Qi2 wireless charging support with integrated magnets. Furthermore, the base Pixel 10 is tipped to finally offer a telephoto camera. Even foldable phone fans could be enticed by the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s rumored IP68 rating. That would be a first for foldables.

Then again, it’s understandable if you’re not looking to upgrade to the Pixel 10 phones, especially if you’ve already got the Pixel 9 range or a recent phone from another manufacturer. It’s also possible that you’re simply a big fan of other brands (e.g., Samsung, OnePlus) or that Pixel phones aren’t available in your market.

Follow