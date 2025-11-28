Pixel 10's Quick Share update for AirDrop has an annoying Wi-Fi bug

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Pixel 10 series owners have reported a strange bug after downloading the update that enables AirDrop support.

Affected users report that their phones get disconnected from Wi-Fi if they merely open the Quick Share menu.

We’ve asked Google about this bug and whether a fix is on the way.

Google shocked the smartphone world earlier this week when it announced that Quick Share for Android now supports AirDrop on iPhones. That means you can now easily share files locally between Android and Apple devices without downloading extra apps. However, it looks like some users have encountered an unfortunate bug following this major update.

Some Pixel 10 series owners have reported (spotted via PiunikaWeb) that simply opening the Quick Share sharing menu results in their phones being disconnected from Wi-Fi. Affected users had installed the Quick Share extension update that enables AirDrop support. At least one user noted that their list of Wi-Fi networks was “completely empty” if they opened the Wi-Fi menu while Quick Share was open.

Users have also posted threads on the Pixel Phone Help forum and Google Issue Tracker. Unfortunately, a product expert in the former forum closed the thread and told users to report the issue via the Google Issue Tracker. Meanwhile, a Google representative in the Issue Tracker marked the problem as “won’t fix (obsolete)” and sent users back to the Pixel Phone Help forum. Go figure.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Quick Share disables Wi-Fi when actively sending or receiving a file. After all, the service uses a direct Wi-Fi connection to transfer files. So disabling Wi-Fi might be necessary to achieve the best result in some situations (although my Wi-Fi connection stays intact when transferring files). However, the fact that this seems to happen without actively transmitting a file definitely seems to be a bug. For what it’s worth, we haven’t noticed this issue on a Pixel 10 series unit.

As for a workaround, some users have noted that this bug disappears if you uninstall the Quick Share extension update. Of course, this isn’t a permanent solution if you really care about sharing with Apple devices.

In any event, we’ve asked Google’s representatives for a statement on the matter and whether a fix is incoming. We’ll update our article as soon as the company gets back to us.

