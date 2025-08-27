The Pixel 10 Pro phones got two more video upgrades you may have missed

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 Pro phones can now film Night Sight Videos with the ultrawide camera.

The phones can also use any zoom range up to 20x for Night Sight Video.

Google’s Pro devices have also received an 8K/24fps option for more cinematic 8K video.

The Google Pixel 10 phones offer AV1 capture, which enables smaller file sizes for your recorded videos. This isn’t the only video-related improvement, though, as the Pixel 10 Pro phones also bring a couple of other enhancements.

We can confirm that Night Sight Video capture has also received a welcome boost. You can now film these clips with the ultrawide camera and at any zoom range up to 20x. Previously, you were restricted to 1x and 5x cameras and couldn’t freely zoom. Check out our screenshot below.

This is great news as it allows for more flexible framing, especially as there’s quite a big gap between 1x and 5x. I doubt 20x Night Sight Video will look amazing, though, but it’s also a good addition to have and should be handy in some situations.

This isn’t the only video capture tweak we’ve noticed, as it’s now possible to capture 8K/24fps footage via Video Boost in addition to 8K/30fps. The 24fps option should make for a more cinematic look. Nevertheless, I do wonder when Google will catch up to rivals and finally offer 8K video capture on-device.

The Video Boost and 8K upgrades also come as Google confirms that the Add Me feature now supports pets and larger groups. These features join previously announced additions like 100x Pro Res Zoom and the Camera Coach tool.

