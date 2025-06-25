Google may give the Pixel 10 a bigger battery and faster charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Pixel 10 will reportedly have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

It could feature a 4,970mAh battery with a 29W wired charging speed.

The camera setup may include 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto cameras.

Google Pixel 10 leaks have been ramping up as of late. Android Authority published a report just earlier today that Google is considering an upgrade to 480Hz dimming for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL. A new report now spills the beans on the display, storage, and battery specs. We may also have some new information on the camera situation.

Once again, Android Headlines is sharing more details about the base model Pixel 10. The report reveals that the Pixel 10 could have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display that’s protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This sounds a lot like the display Google used for the Pixel 9, but it won’t be exactly the same. As we mentioned in our report, the screen will be around 200 nits brighter, taking it to 2,000 nits.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 10 is expected to come packed with 12GB of RAM and your choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage. Along with that, the leak mentions a 4,970mAh battery with a wired charging speed of 29W. That’s slightly faster than the 27W wired charging speed from last year. As for wireless charging, the Pixel 10 could support 15W Qi2 charging.

Earlier this year, we reported that the Pixel 10 will contain a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and an 11MP telephoto camera. This leak slightly conflicts with our findings, suggesting that the main camera offers 48MP, 12MP for the ultrawide, and 10.8MP for the telephoto lens.

This report arrives shortly after it was revealed that the Pixel 10 could be missing a vapor chamber. The Pixel 10 is expected to launch on August 20, with shipments going out on August 28.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.