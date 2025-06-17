Here's a leaked Pixel 10 Pro case on a Pixel 9 Pro

TL;DR We have obtained a case for the unreleased Google Pixel 10 Pro.

To test it out, we put a Pixel 9 Pro into the case.

The Pixel 9 Pro fits, but there are a lot of changes that make it not ideal to swap cases between the two devices.

We expect Google to announce the new Pixel 10 series in the coming weeks. As usual, we’ve already seen plenty of leaks surrounding the phones, including a nearly-retail-ready device and a likely retail-ready version in a behind-the-scenes clip from a commercial shoot. From these, we know that the Google Pixel 10 series will look remarkably similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Just how similar will they be, though? To help answer that question, we got help from a smartphone case company called Thinborne. The owner sent us a case that is designed to fit the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. Obviously, considering Google hasn’t announced the phones yet, this is a break in standard protocol.

Regardless, the first thing I did when I got the case was put my Pixel 9 Pro into it. Interestingly, the phone fit the case just fine. It was a little tricky to get it all the way on, but it didn’t warp or crack when I did so. In other words, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will have roughly the same dimensions as the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Pixel 9 case (left) and Pixel 10 case (right) Pixel 9 case (left) and Pixel 10 case (right) Pixel 10 Pro case 5G antenna doesn't fit Bottom ports don't fit Camera bar gap Pixel 9 case (top) and Pixel 10 case (bottom) Pixel 9 case (top) and Pixel 10 case (bottom)

However, there were a lot of things about the case that didn’t fit well. The first and most obvious was the cutout for the camera bar. There’s a sizable gap left behind with this Pixel 10 Pro case on a Pixel 9 Pro, which proves that the camera bar on the Pixel 10 phones will be larger than what we see on the Pixel 9 series. It’s not a lot larger, but it’s large enough that all sorts of dust and debris would get into the gap if you were to use a Pixel 10 case on a Pixel 9 phone. Also, if I had a Pixel 10 Pro, I am certain it would not fit into a Pixel 9 Pro case because of this size discrepancy.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 10 case partially covers up the 5G antenna on the Pixel 9 Pro. This probably wouldn’t be enough to dramatically affect reception, but it certainly wouldn’t help.

Most notably, though, is that the bottom of the case is completely reconfigured when compared to a Thinborne Pixel 9 case. This is because the Pixel 10 is going to have two speaker cutouts at the bottom instead of just one. The SIM tray is also going to be moved to the top of the Pixel 10.

All in all, there are just too many compromises here. If you currently own a Pixel 9 series device and are hoping to keep your current case when you upgrade to the Pixel 10 later this year, that isn’t going to work. Despite the phones being very similar, the cases are different enough that you’ll want to buy one specific to the applicable model.

If you want to buy a Thinborne case for either a Pixel 9 or Pixel 10, you can do so at Thinborne’s site.