Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs echo a world-first for foldables

TL;DR A trusted outlet has posted the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s specs.

It looks like the phone will indeed have an IP68 rating for the first time in a foldable.

The foldable is also listed with a 5x telephoto camera but 10x ‘optical’ zoom.



Google will launch the Pixel 10 phones next week, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also part of the festivities. We’ve already seen some leaked specs and renders, and a reliable source has now posted a comprehensive list of specs.

German outlet WinFuture has posted the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s spec sheet, and it corroborates a previous leak that the foldable phone will arrive with an IP68 rating. This would be the first foldable with an IP68 rating for full-fledged resistance to dust and water. By contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an IP48 rating while the HONOR Magic V5 and vivo X Fold 5 have IP58 ratings. So this should give you some peace of mind when outdoors.

The outlet also says the phone supports PixelSnap accessories and 15W Qi2 charging, suggesting that the device indeed has integrated magnets for accessories and wireless charging. The claim comes after veteran leaker Evan Blass noted earlier this week that the foldable was “Qi2-compliant” but didn’t say whether it had integrated magnets. Otherwise, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to have a 5,015mAh battery with 30W wired charging via a PPS charger.

There is one rather confusing feature, though. WinFuture‘s spec sheet lists the same 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera seen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, the outlet also mentions that the phone supports 10x “optical” zoom. It’s not possible to get 10x optical or telephoto zoom from a standard 5x telephoto camera, so we’re guessing this could be a case of marketing shenanigans.

What do you think of these leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs? 7 votes I like what I'm seeing so far 43 % It's okay, but could be better 29 % I don't like what I'm seeing at all 29 %

Otherwise, the phone is also said to offer a 48MP f/1.7 main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP selfie camera on each screen. These cameras would all be in line with last year’s Pixel foldable.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold also apparently packs a Tensor G5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB to 1TB of storage. Expect an 8-inch folding screen with 1,800 nits of HDR brightness and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Meanwhile, a 6.4-inch cover display also tops out at 3,000 nits of peak brightness, but offers 2,000 nits of HDR brightness. Either way, you’re getting brighter screens compared to last year.

Other notable features listed by the outlet include Android 16 with seven years of updates, Thread support, and (unsurprisingly) no charger in the box. The phone is tipped to hit stores on October 9 at a starting price of €1,899 in Germany. This would be in line with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s price in the market, suggesting no change in other regions.

