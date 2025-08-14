The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could have Qi2 support, but don't celebrate yet

TL;DR A long-time leaker has claimed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is “Qi2-compliant.”

This statement doesn’t actually clarify whether the foldable phone has built-in magnets.

This also comes after leaks revealed that the conventional Pixel 10 phones could have integrated magnets.

We’ve seen a few Google Pixel 10 series leaks suggesting that the phones offer magnets for Qi2 wireless charging. What about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, though? It sounds like we now have a (murky) answer.

Veteran leaker Evan Blass has claimed on Twitter that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is indeed “Qi2-compliant.” You can view the tweet below.

I can confirm that while the P10PF will indeed be Qi2-compliant, it will not be released until October 9th, alongside the PW4 and PB2a. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 14, 2025

This doesn’t necessarily confirm that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has integrated magnets, though. The Qi2 charging standard consists of the Baseline Power Profile (BPP) and Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). Phones with Qi 2 MPP support actually have built-in magnets, while devices with Qi 2 BPP lack this feature.

In other words, it’s entirely possible that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold supports the Qi2 BPP standard and therefore requires an external case if you’d like to use magnetic accessories. Nevertheless, we hope the phone actually supports Qi2 MPP so we can use these accessories without buying a case.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tipped to arrive with a Tensor G5 chipset and an IP68 rating for the first time in a foldable phone. Unfortunately, Blass has corroborated a previous report that the foldable will only arrive in October.

Follow