PSA: You can still score a Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold at jut $1,399

Just yesterday, we covered some fantastic deals on the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Some of you might not be satisfied with “regular” phones, though. If you’re into the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, that one is also on sale at a record-low price, saving you a whole $400. Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,399 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s labeled as a “limited time deal”, and the full discount only applies to the Moonstone color version. If you want the Jade model, that one is $1,499.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $400.00 Limited Time Deal!

This Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is pretty rare, yet it has been available since last week. The sale could disappear at any point, so we thought it was important to remind you of it, just in case you’ve been looking to get one.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is among the best foldable phones around, and some would argue it is the very best one, depending on what you value in a smartphone. This is because it introduces new features we’re not accustomed to seeing in foldable handsets.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold was the first device to get a full IP68 rating, for example. Other foldable devices usually had an IP48 certification before this. Other foldable phones also had smaller batteries before the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and this one gets a more standard 5,015mAh capacity. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, while the industry standard is still 12GB.

The phone is pretty amazing elsewhere, too. It features an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction. Performance is outstanding, thanks to the Google Tensor G5 processor. And, of course, there’s the gorgeous 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display, which boasts a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Then there’s also a handy 6.5-inch external display for those times when using the larger display is overkill.

You really can’t go wrong with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold if you are looking to get a premium foldable phone. Just try to act quickly, because this deal has already been around for a whole week, and I would be willing to bet it will go away pretty soon. You don’t want to have to pay the full price later!

