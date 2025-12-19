Act quickly: The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is $400 off again!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold price dropped by $400 during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, and we haven’t seen it at that price since then. That is, until today! You can get it at its record-low price of $1,399. Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,399 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but the maximum discount only applies to the Moonstone color model. The Jade version is $100 more.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the hottest foldable devices right now. Some would even say it is the best one! It’s also pricey at $1,799, though, so this deal comes in handy if you’re looking to ring in the new year with a new handset.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is an excellent phone that pushes the boundaries of what we knew foldable phones could do. For starters, it is the first mainstream foldable with a full IP68 rating. It also gets a 5,015mAh battery, which may seem pretty standard, but is actually considered large in the world of foldable smartphones.

The rest of the experience is nothing short of premium. The aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 construction make for a fantastic build. Performance is supercharged with a Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM. Of course, the real star of the show is the vast, gorgeous 8.0-inch LTPO OLED panel, featuring a sharp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a 6.4-inch external screen for quicker tasks.

All things considered, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the foldable phone to get these days. Take advantage of this deal while you can, or you might have to pay the (unreal) full price later.

