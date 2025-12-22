Google Pixel 10 series deals: Better than Black Friday!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

These offers are all available from Amazon. The phones are already discounted to great prices. On top of that, there is $100 additional discount you can redeem on as an on-page coupon. Alternatively, you can use the coupon code “PIXEL10” during checkout.

Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 is the cheapest in the series, but don’t mistake it for a cheap phone. It will be very similar to its bigger brothers, and it’s a great option if you want to save money while also getting a premium experience.

Performance remains unchanged, as it still features a Google Tensor G5 processor. It comes with slightly less RAM at 12GB, but this is still great for most users. You won’t notice a difference unless you are a true multitasking beast.

This is also a great option if you like smaller phones (I do). It has a 6.3-inch display. That said, it is a really nice one. The OLED panel offers the deep blacks and vibrant colors that display tech is so well-known for. It comes with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Although smaller, the battery is decently sized at 4,970mAh. We were able to easily get a full day of battery life from it.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

If you still want a smaller phone but require a bit more oomph, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a really nice step up.

It retains that powerful Google Tensor G5 processor, but it gets an upgrade to 16GB of RAM. It also gets a slightly better 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel, featuring a 2,856 x 1,280 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the base Pixel 10 gets 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP cameras, the Pro model has improved shooters across the board. These are 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP cameras.

Interestingly, the battery is actually slightly smaller, at 4,870mAh. We still managed to push it through a full day of use, so the difference won’t be very noticeable.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Now, if you want to go all out, this is Google’s best current smartphone. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL makes little to no compromises.

This phone is large and in charge with a vast 6.8-inch display. It also has an LTPO OLED panel, and the resolution is sharper at 2,992 x 1,344. The refresh rate is still 120Hz.

Of course, you still get the powerful Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, ensuring superb performance. The camera system is also the same as the one found on the Pixel 10 Pro. Where the Pro XL model excels most (aside from the display) is definitely in the battery department. This one gets a capacity increase to 5,200mAh. Battery life is expended to well over a full day.

This is also Google’s fastest-charging phone. It can charge at 45W wired or 25W wirelessly.

Not only that, but this is Google's fastest-charging handset, offering up to 45W wired speeds and 25W using wireless charging. The other models can charge at 30W wired or 15W wirelessly.

