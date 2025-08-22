Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Wait, what happened to the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold free $300 Amazon gift card?!
2 hours ago
Am I tripping? We’ve been covering the Pixel 10 series deals since the announcement date, so we know the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold came with a free $300 Amazon gift card. Suddenly, the offer seems to be gone! As of the time of writing this, all you get is the phone if you pre-order the new foldable from Amazon. Don’t worry, though, the Google Store is still holding its end of the bargain, and it’s actually offering more.
Pre-order the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,799 and get a free $350 Google Store credit ($350 off)
This offer is available directly from the Google Store. You get to pick between the Moonstone and Jade color variants, but keep in mind that this offer ends on September 4th, 2025.
Why Amazon is no longer offering a free $300 gift card with the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is beyond us. We’re hoping this is some kind of glitch or mistake, and the deal will be back up soon.
It was a nice offer because so many of us use Amazon already for much of our shopping, so the gift card is pretty valuable. If you don’t mind getting Google Store credit instead, though, the official website is offering more value at $350 in Google Store credit. It’s a nice incentive if you were thinking of getting something like a new Pixel Watch, some Pixel Buds, or anything else available from Google.
If you want in, you’re signing up for an awesome foldable phone that competes only against the best of the best. You’ll get impressive specs, including a brand-new Google Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM. Performance should be no issue. Of course, it has a large 8.0-inch main LTPO OLED display with a 2,076 x 2,152 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. If you don’t feel like unfolding the phone all the time, you can also take advantage of the external 6.4-inch screen for quick tasks.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold made some very exciting improvements in the foldable smartphone market, too. It actually has a decently sized 5,015mAh battery, for starters. It is also the first foldable phone to get an IP68 rating, so it will be just as resistant as any other high-end smartphone.
With deals disappearing out of the blue, we would recommend that those who have made up their mind get the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold sooner, rather than later. It might be smart to secure that $350 store credit while you can!
