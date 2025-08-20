Here's how you can get up to $300 in Amazon gift cards when you buy a Pixel 10

Pixel 10 shoppers are spoilt for choice today when it comes to pre-order deals. Every carrier and retailer wants your business as you treat yourself to the hottest new flagship phone, and Amazon has some very tempting bundles as part of its unlocked offering. Depending on which device you go for, you can score an Amazon Gift Card worth up to $300.

The more you spend, the more you get, so the Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes with a $300 gift card during the pre-order period — not bad if you’ve just emptied your savings account and still want to add some accessories. The Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL both come with a $200 gift card, while the standard Pixel 10 model lands you $100 in Amazon credit.

These amounts are almost the same as the credit you get when you pre-order directly from the Google Store, although Google’s deal with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is worth $50 more. That said, Amazon Gift Cards can be used on a much wider variety of products, and are akin to free money if you’re an occasional Amazon shopper. You might even already have some in your account ready to offset the device costs.

While Amazon rarely lets you know how long deals last, these Pixel 10 offers will almost certainly be valid only during the pre-order period. The three conventional models of the Pixel 10 will ship on August 28, while the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be released on October 9. The widgets above take you to the deals.

