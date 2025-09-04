5 Android phones you should buy instead of the Google Pixel 10 Pro

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a darn impressive phone. I’ve been using it for a little while now, and although my review isn’t quite ready, I can safely say the Pixel 10 Pro is the Android phone I plan on using for the foreseeable future. Its hardware is great, the cameras are unbelievably powerful, and Google’s software experience is unmatched.

The Pixel 10 Pro is just about the perfect Android phone for me, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best Android phone for everyone else. Perhaps you want most of the Pixel 10 Pro’s features, but at a lower price. Maybe you want a more capable chipset or a more comfortable design.

Whatever your preferences are, the point is that there are ample other handsets to choose from. Before you choose the Pixel 10 Pro as your next Android phone, here are five other ones you should maybe buy instead.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

There’s no denying that I’ve loved my time with the Pixel 10 Pro, and a big part of that is due to it being so similar to the Pixel 9 Pro — one of my favorite phones from last year. And when I say the phones are similar, I really mean it. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro have virtually identical designs, displays, cameras, and batteries. In many key regards, these are the same phones.

The main advantage of getting the Pixel 10 Pro is its newer Tensor G5 chipset, though how much of a benefit that really is depends on what you want to get out of it. The G5 is faster than the G4, though it’s not the Qualcomm Snapdragon killer we hoped it might be. A more tangible benefit of the G5 chip is access to AI features like Magic Cue and Google’s Pro Res Zoom.

There are some other perks to getting the Pixel 10 Pro over the Pixel 9 Pro, such as a slightly higher peak screen brightness and a battery that’s about 3% bigger. You’ll also get built-in magnets for Qi2 charging, which is a really nice perk. However, that’s pretty much where the differences end.

At its full $999 retail price, I absolutely wouldn’t recommend buying the Pixel 9 Pro over the Pixel 10 Pro. That said, if you can find the Pixel 9 Pro discounted to $799, $699, or lower, it can be a great way to get most of the Pixel 10 Pro experience for hundreds of dollars less.

Google Pixel 10

In that same vein of seeking out the Pixel 10 Pro experience at a lower price, the base model Pixel 10 is another phone that’s absolutely worth considering, albeit for different reasons than the Pixel 9 Pro.

One of those reasons is the Tensor G5 chip. While hardcore performance may still leave something to the imagination, there is value in having a phone with Google’s latest chip. Whether it’s Magic Cue, Camera Coach, or Live Translate, the Pixel 10 has all of the same new AI features that are available on the Pixel 10 Pro. Plus, the G5’s vastly improved NPU means the Pixel 10 will likely get some features the Pixel 9 Pro won’t be able to support as time goes on. Not to mention, picking the Pixel 10 means you still get the same excellent magnetic charging experience available on the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pixel 10 has a few hardware disadvantages compared to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, namely a lower-resolution display, less capable camera sensors, and less RAM. If those things are important to you, the Pixel 9 Pro is probably still the better alternative. However, if you’d rather sacrifice those things for the newest Tensor chip and magnetic Qi2 charging (which really is fantastic), the Pixel 10 is a better fit.

Now, is it worth saving $200 and getting the Pixel 10 instead of the Pixel 10 Pro? As someone who’s fairly serious about smartphone photography, I still think the Pro is worth splurging for. But if you don’t need the very best cameras and are trying to watch your budget, the regular Pixel 10 is a great buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Stepping away from Google’s Pixel family, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is another good alternative to the Pixel 10 Pro. There aren’t many compact Android flagships available in 2025, but the S25 is one of them — and it’s a pretty good one, too.

One of my favorite things about the Galaxy S25 is its hardware. The S25 weighs just 162 grams and measures 7.2mm thick, making it dramatically lighter and thinner than the 207-gram and 8.5mm-thick Pixel 10 Pro. I wouldn’t say the Pixel 10 Pro is an uncomfortable phone, but the S25 does feel nicer to hold, especially if you frequently use your phone one-handed.

Another big advantage of the Galaxy S25 is its performance, as its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is an absolute beast. You may not notice any difference between the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 10 Pro for regular daily use, but if you’re a big gamer, the S25 is the better-suited smartphone. Additionally, if you have other Samsung devices like a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds, they’ll work better with a Samsung phone as opposed to a Google one.

While the Galaxy S25 is a really good phone, certain aspects aren’t on the same level as the Pixel 10 Pro. The S25’s cameras aren’t as good (especially its ultrawide and telephoto sensors), it has a much smaller battery, and there’s no magnetic charging. But at $799, it’s also a fair amount cheaper than the Pixel 10 Pro. If you’re in the market for a smaller Android phone and value performance and comfort above all else, the Galaxy S25 is a solid option.

Motorola Razr Ultra

If you’re thinking about buying the Pixel 10 Pro, part of the reason is likely because you want a flagship Android phone in a relatively compact package. There are certainly other reasons to buy the Pixel 10 Pro, but if that’s one of your main priorities, I’d urge you to also look at the Motorola Razr Ultra.

When it’s unfolded, the Razr Ultra’s 7-inch display isn’t exactly manageable in the same way that the Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-inch screen is. However, the magic of the Razr Ultra is that you can fold the phone shut and still have access to its 4-inch cover display — of which you can reply to texts, control settings, and run virtually any app you’d like. In that regard, it really is the ultimate compact phone.

But a unique form factor isn’t all the Razr Ultra has going for it. The phone also has the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip found in the Galaxy S25, very good cameras, excellent battery life, and much faster charging than what you get on the Pixel 10 Pro. It’s a really impressive package.

Like any phone, though, the Razr Ultra isn’t perfect. Its AI features aren’t nearly as impressive as those on the Pixel 10 Pro, and Motorola’s promise for three major OS updates pales in comparison to the seven years of updates Google guarantees for its Pixel phones. Plus, with a starting price of $1,300, the Razr Ultra is really expensive. It’s not the most practical Pixel 10 Pro alternative, but if you’re looking for something a little different and have the cash to spare, I think it’s worth keeping on your shopping list.

OnePlus 13

Lastly, we have the OnePlus 13. This is a phone that often finds its way on these types of lists, and for good reason: the OnePlus 13 is one of the best overall Android phones I’ve used this year.

Performance-wise, the OnePlus 13 has the excellent Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Its triple-camera setup is one of my favorites to shoot with, the 6.82-inch display is big but gorgeous, and OnePlus’s OxygenOS software is one of my favorite Android skins out there. The 6,000mAh battery is easily enough for two days of use on a single charge, and when that time does come, the 80W wired charge speeds are the fastest on a phone in the US. Not to mention, the blue leather back on the model above looks and feels incredible.

I’ve raved about the OnePlus 13 a lot this year, as have my other Android Authority colleagues — and that doesn’t happen by accident. The OnePlus 13 really is that special, and with a retail price that’s $100 less than the Pixel 10 Pro, it’s an incredibly tempting alternative.

