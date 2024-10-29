Which upcoming Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 features are you most excited about?

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Android Authority contributor Kamila Wojciechowska recently deciphered a massive leak from Google’s chip division, revealing exciting new features for the upcoming Pixel 10 and Pixel 11.

From impressive AI-enabled features to camera improvements, Google’s next-generation Pixels seem to have a good amount of software trickery up their sleeves. It’s time to see which of these new Pixel features have you most hyped! Here’s a look at some of the key features expected: 4K 60fps HDR Video: A big upgrade from 4K 30fps HDR videos, allowing for smoother, higher-quality video recording.

A big upgrade from 4K 30fps HDR videos, allowing for smoother, higher-quality video recording. 100x Zoom : A Samsung-like Machine Learning-powered zoom for both photos and videos, giving you extreme close-ups.

: A Samsung-like Machine Learning-powered zoom for both photos and videos, giving you extreme close-ups. Cinematic Blur 2.0: Enhanced blur with support for 4K 30fps video and a “video relight” feature.

Enhanced blur with support for 4K 30fps video and a “video relight” feature. Ultra Low Light Video: The ability to capture clear videos in extremely dim conditions with Google’s new on-device processing tech.

The ability to capture clear videos in extremely dim conditions with Google’s new on-device processing tech. Health and Activity Monitoring: Always-on ML features for tracking everything from sleep apnea to running form analysis.

Always-on ML features for tracking everything from sleep apnea to running form analysis. Sketch-to-Image & Speak-to-Tweak: New AI-driven photo editing tools allowing you to create images from sketches or tweak photos using voice commands.

Which Pixel 10 and 11 software feature are you most excited about? 781 votes AI features like "Speak-to-Tweak" and "Sketch-to-Image" 6 % Video Generative ML 6 % 4K 60fps HDR video 15 % 100x zoom 29 % Cinematic Blur upgrade 5 % Ultra Low Light video 29 % Health-related features 10 %

Which of these features are you most looking forward to? Cast your vote and let us know in the comments below!

