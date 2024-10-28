Pixel 11 could bring back a very useful feature from the Pixel 4

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is considering adding an under-display infrared (IR) camera to the Pixel 11, based on a leak from Google’s chips division.

This would enable more secure and versatile face unlock, addressing limitations of the current face authentication system that relies on regular color cameras.

The Tensor G6 chip is expected to support the new IR camera system, potentially matching Apple’s planned under-display Face ID technology for 2026.

As bezels on phones became smaller, the real estate on the front of the phones started to come at a premium. This meant that everything besides a single camera in a punch hole cutout had to go. Perhaps the biggest feature we lost because of this was IR cameras that could be used for fast and secure authentication, even in total darkness.

Thankfully, the feature might finally be coming back. Thanks to a massive leak from Google’s chips division, Android Authority has viewed credible documents indicating Google is considering adding an under-display infrared camera to the Pixel 11.

Bringing back safer face unlock

Since the Pixel 7 series, all Google phones have a face authentication solution that uses the regular color camera. While this is a useful feature, it’s nowhere as secure as a dedicated IR camera. Another downside is that it only works when there’s enough light, which makes it much less versatile.

The Pixel 7 wasn’t the first Google phone to feature face unlock, though — the Pixel 4 came with the feature years prior with a slight difference: the phone actually had two IR cameras that allowed it to perform secure authentication even in the dark.

Face unlock on Pixels might be in for another major change soon. According to the documentation we viewed, the Google Tensor G6’s image signal processor will be getting support for an under-display IR camera system. Thanks to a new “lite” front-end (one of the main parts of an ISP) designed specifically for this purpose, the chip will allow both better and much less power-hungry handling of such systems.

Obviously, just because a chip supports a feature doesn’t necessarily mean phones using it will too, but this means that Google is at least considering the feature for the Pixel 11 series. In case the plan goes forward, Google would be matching Pixel’s face unlock support with Apple, which is rumored to launch phones with an under-display IR camera for Face ID in 2026.

Unfortunately, the documentation doesn’t mention whether the regular selfie camera would be under-display, either. Given that Google’s phones have always been focused on camera quality, it’s safe to assume it would remain in a punch hole. Regular under-display cameras still suffer from a noticeable hit to clarity.

