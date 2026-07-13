Google just gave the Pixel 10 Pro a huge discount before its successor arrives

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has slashed the Pixel 10 Pro by $300 and the Pixel 10 by $200 ahead of the Pixel 11 launch.

The discounted prices bring the Pixel 10 Pro down to $699 and the Pixel 10 to $599 on the Google Store and Amazon.

The deals are expected to last until July 26, making this a great chance to save before the Pixel 11 arrives on August 12.

If a Pixel 10 has been sitting on your wishlist, now might finally be the right time to buy. With Google’s Pixel 11 launch officially locked in for August 12, the company has quietly started cutting prices on its current flagship lineup. And these aren’t the usual $50 or $100 discounts.

As first spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) in Obsidian has dropped by a hefty $300, bringing it down to $699 on both the Google Store and Amazon.

The regular Pixel 10 is getting some love, too. Google’s entry-level flagship is now $200 off, with the 128GB model selling for $599 in every color option, including Indigo, Obsidian, Frost, and Lemongrass, whether you shop through Amazon or directly from Google.

These discounts probably aren’t a coincidence. With the Pixel 11 launching in just a few weeks, Google is likely clearing inventory before the new lineup arrives. If the Pixel 10 felt a little too expensive before, these price cuts make it far easier to justify.

The only real question is whether you’d rather save up to $300 now or wait to see what the Pixel 11 brings. If you don’t mind buying last year’s flagship, the Pixel 10 should still receive Android updates for years, making the discount even more appealing.

According to the report, these deals are expected to run until July 26, giving buyers a limited window to decide before Google’s next Pixel lineup debuts.

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