Google answers our prayers, adds 10x zoom button to Pixel 10 Pro camera app

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 Pro phones now have a 10x zoom button in the camera app.

This is a long-overdue addition as Pixel Pro phones are all capable of good-quality 10x shots.

This also means you no longer have to rely on the Pixel Camera app’s finicky zoom slider to get to 10x.

Google’s Pixel Pro phones all have high-resolution 5x periscope cameras, enabling 10x shots at a lossless resolution. This capability makes these devices stand out among the best camera phones on the market. Unfortunately, the company doesn’t make it easy to quickly access this zoom level, as it doesn’t offer a 10x button in the camera app.

Fortunately, we discovered that the Pixel 10 Pro series now offers a 10x zoom button in the camera app viewfinder. This is a long-overdue addition, coming over six months after colleague Rita El-Khoury criticized this omission. Check out our image below from a demo unit at the Made By Google event.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and newer Pro phones have 48MP 5x periscope cameras, and Google simply crops the center 12MP to produce a 10x shot. In other words, this is the furthest you can go with the periscope camera without resorting to hybrid zoom and other software-based techniques. This approach means you can often take good-quality 10x snaps in daytime conditions.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

However, the lack of a 10x zoom button felt like a missed opportunity to showcase the phones’ long-range camera performance. Instead, Pixel owners had to resort to using the zoom slider, which I personally found extremely finicky and sensitive. Google’s zoom slider doesn’t snap to 10x, often landing on arbitrary figures like 10.5x or 9.8x. These arbitrary zoom ranges are generally worse than 10x, as they often require additional software tricks (e.g., super-resolution and image fusion) that can introduce undesirable artifacts.

Rita and I aren’t the only Pixel owners looking forward to a 10x zoom button, though. In a December 2024 poll, just over 70% of surveyed Android Authority readers said they wanted a 10x button in the Pixel Camera app. So this is clearly something many Pixel owners will be happy to see.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Very promising battery specs • 6.3-inch display • Loaded with Google AI features MSRP: $799.00 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $100.00 See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro Top-tier specs with small display • Satellite SOS • Powerful AI tools • Bright display MSRP: $999.00 More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro marks a new trend. As the medium model in the Pixel 10 line, it offers top-tier specifications with the smaller 6.3-inch display. Diverging from previous Pixel series' trend of the medium phone being a large display with low-tier specs. We're excited for the Tensor G5 chipset, high-resolution display, UFS 4.0 storage options, big 16GB of RAM, and the AI-powered triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Biggest non-folding Pixel phone • Best specs and AI features MSRP: $1,199.00 Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Top-tier specs • IP68 rating • 6.4-inch outer and 8-inch inner displays MSRP: $1,799.00 Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 See price at Amazon

Follow