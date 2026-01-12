Google Photos may finally add a long-awaited video playback feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a “Playback speed” option in Google Photos, offering speed options from 0.25x to 2x.

Users may also gain the ability to hide date labels for a cleaner, uninterrupted grid-like layout of their photos.

These features are currently not available to users.

Google Photos has plenty of great features that make it hard to quit the service, but there’s still undeniably scope for improvement and new features. We recently spotted Google working on the ability to set timings for Photos’ backup feature, but that’s not all the company is working on. We’ve now spotted Google working on the ability to adjust video playback speed, and also to show a more immersive Photos grid.

Google Photos could finally let you adjust video playback speed Within Google Photos v7.58, we’ve managed to enable the ability to adjust playback speed, a feature that has long been requested within the app.

In the near future, when users play a video, they can tap on the three dots on the top right and select the “Playback speed” option. This will open a bottom sheet that presents speed options, including 0.25x, 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x.

Google Photos could get a more immersive Photos view We also managed to enable a new toggle that allows users to hide dates from the Photos view. This creates an uninterrupted, more immersive grid of your photos without date separators, much like other Gallery apps.

Current Photos view with date separators New "Show dates in grid" toggle

We couldn’t get the uninterrupted view to surface just yet, as toggling the setting yields no changes. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

