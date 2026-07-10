Google Photos could bring back a handy video editing tool under a new name

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working to bring back the old “Basic cut” video preset under the new name “Auto trim.”

Spotted within Google Photos v7.83.0, the tool would live inside a renamed “Quick fix” (formerly “Auto”) section.

The Auto trim feature will automatically cut excess footage from the start and end of a video.

Google revamped the video editing experience in Google Photos last year, but the overhaul came at the cost of several convenient features. Among the casualties was the “Presets” tab, which allowed users to apply one-tap changes like “Basic cut” and “Slow-mo.” Thankfully, it seems Google is preparing to resurrect the core functionality of the Basic cut tool under a brand-new moniker: Auto trim.

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In older Google Photos releases before the photo and video editing experience redesign, this is what the Presets section looked like:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This section and the tools it houses have been entirely missing in the redesigned interface so far.

However, within Google Photos v7.83.0.943371825, we’ve spotted that the functionality behind the Basic cut preset is making a comeback as “Auto trim.”

Within the video editing interface in this Google Photos release, Google has renamed the “Auto” section to “Quick fix.”

Current UI - Auto section Current UI - Upcoming rename to Quick fix

Within Quick fix, we managed to activate the new “Auto trim” feature, which behaves the same as the Basic cut preset.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As the name implies, Auto trim automatically trims a video down to its key moments in the middle, removing extra footage from the beginning and end of the clip. It doesn’t cut and trim videos anywhere in the middle, though, so if you have filler bits there, you’d have to cut those sections out manually. As such, the Auto trim feature will remain handy for quick trims, but not for detailed edits.

Auto trim is not currently out in Google Photos. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more. Google Photos is also working on other features, like making it easier to grab frames from videos.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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