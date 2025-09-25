Google Photos' Tinder-inspired cleanup tool looks ready for release (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has been testing a Tinder-inspired interface for reviewing and deleting photos.

We’ve now spotted new updates to the feature, and the interface looks closer to completion, suggesting it might roll out soon.

Google is also testing new animations for Memories in Google Photos.

Google is testing several features to help simplify your Photos library. Earlier today, we learned about a quick image search option that is being tested, and now we are examining what appears to be the near-final interface for the cleanup tool, inspired by Tinder’s left and right swipe gestures.

Google is advancing its previous tests with the cleanup tool that features a Tinder-style interface. Last month, we were able to get it working with some internal tweaking, which allowed us to see how the feature might function. At the time, the brush icon for the cleanup feature showed on top of a cluster of photos clubbed by date.

With version 7.47.0.810631069 of Google Photos, we have now unlocked another placement. The older button has been replaced with a floating action button with new text that reads “Clean up this day.” Tapping on this button opens up the Tinder-inspired interface, where we could swipe left to delete or right to keep the particular photo. Here’s a video showing the feature in action.

Notably, the symbol for the Keep icon has been changed from a heart to a tick mark. The previous “Undo” and “Done” buttons have also been removed and replaced with a single “Review and delete” button at the top right of the interface.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

Additionally, Google is testing new animations, including a zoom-in effect, to highlight Memories. A new button to play the collection of Memories is now visible on the top right of the album’s header image. This change is likely to arrive as part of the Material 3 Expressive redesign for albums in the Photos app, which Google is also testing.

Along with this animation, Google is also adding the option to select photos or videos to be added to the Memories highlight.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow