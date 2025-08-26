Google Photos is letting you lift subjects as stickers — but only on iOS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is adding the popular tap-and-hold sticker creation feature to the iOS app.

Users can press and hold a photo subject to quickly copy or share it as a standalone sticker.

It’s unclear if Google Photos on Android will get this easy sticker creation feature.

One of the smaller sticking points in the iOS vs Android debate is how easy it is to make stickers from your photos. It’s not a big deal, but it certainly enhances the experience for end users who can tap and hold onto a subject in any photo to create a standalone sticker quickly, or just copy the subject to paste anywhere they can paste an image. Some Android OEMs have copied this feature in their UX skin, but it seems Google is now bringing the feature to Google Photos, starting with the iOS app.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Telegram user AdanBR reports they could get the sticker functionality working on Google Photos on iOS. The user can press and hold on a subject in a photo to quickly create a sticker, which can be used in chats, messages, and other places. Google Photos on iOS even presents a brief feature introduction:

Telegram user AdanBR

Here’s a demo of the feature in action, as provided by the user:

Users get an option to either copy the subject as a sticker or share the sticker.

The stock Photos app on iOS has an additional “Add Sticker” button that adds the subject to your sticker menu and lets you add visual effects such as Outline, Comic, or Puffy. It also enjoys better integration with the rest of the system on iOS. Google Photos on iOS doesn’t have these features as it’s a third-party app, so you’ll have to live with this basic sticker functionality. Something is still better than nothing, and we’ll have to wait and see if the feature would also be making its way to Google Photos on Android.

Follow