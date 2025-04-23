Google Photos is working on making image rotation more intuitive (APK teardown)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a tweak to the UI for the “Rotate” chip in the Photos app.

The new UI shows a bar at the bottom that includes the text “Original” and “Rotated.”

It allows you to quickly switch between the two orientations.

When you tap on an image in your Google Photos library, the app will occasionally provide a suggestion for an action you may want to take. This usually comes in the form of a chip that pops up at the bottom of the screen. For example, it may suggest rotating your picture if the app detects that the image may be in the wrong orientation. Google appears to now be working on a UI change to this particular suggestion.

As mentioned earlier, if you tap on an image and the photo appears to be in the wrong orientation, a “Rotate” chip will appear near the bottom of the screen in the current version of Google Photos. Tapping on the button will flip the orientation of the photo, which you can then press on “Save copy” to save it. You can see an example of this in the images below.

Old UI Old UI

The look of this suggestion could change in the near future. While investigating the Google Photos app (version 7.26), we discovered Google is working on a new UI for the Rotate chip. The new UI replaces the chip with a bar that includes the text “Original” and “Rotated.” Off to the sides, there are circles with an X and a checkmark. We also no longer see the Cancel and Save copy buttons.

New UI New UI

Tapping on Original or Rotated will allow you to quickly switch between the orientations. Meanwhile, the checkmark is the new button you use to save, while the X is how you cancel. You can check out the new UI in the two images immediately above.

