These are the best alternatives to Google's most popular apps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I lean on many Google-made Android apps to get through the day, and there’s a good chance you do, too. After all, if your phone arrives with those apps pre-installed, why bother with anything else? But, if for whatever reason, you’re trying to wean yourself off Google’s influence or want a change of scenery, there are several alternatives to Google’s options. Here are the best alternatives to some of Google’s most popular apps.

What is your stance on Google's Android apps? 3 votes I try to use as many Google apps as possible 0 % I use the Google apps preinstalled on my phone, nothing more 0 % I try to use alternatives to Google apps where possible 100 % I barely use any Google apps on my phone 0 %

A privacy-first Gboard alternative

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I’m still convinced that Gboard is the best keyboard for Android, but it isn’t difficult to live without it. I wanted to test my resolve so I switched to Heliboard just over a month ago; I’ve not felt the need to turn back. I’ve settled into a comfortable groove with the open-source, privacy-minded keyboard.

Heliboard demands some setup. You’ll need to download a separate package to enable gesture typing and a dictionary for suggestions. But after it learns your habits and once you’ve tinkered with it enough, it’s a wonderful little app.

Free your email inbox from AI

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Switching email apps is a huge change. Gmail is a necessity in today’s world, and I’ve relied on the service to manage my daily personal and professional correspondence. However, the Gmail app is replaceable.

Many users will have their preferred Gmail alternative if they don’t appreciate Google’s grip, but I’ve settled on Mozilla Thunderbird. While it’s named after the company’s legendary Windows email client, it’s a reskin of K9 Mail. That’s good, especially if you don’t care about Google’s AI infusions which have now permeated the inbox.

Thunderbird offers a clean, modern design, swift operation, and support for a slew of email providers, including Gmail. Yes, I miss email summarizations and the infinitely useful writing tools, but I can still fully use them on the desktop.

Want extensions? Use this Chrome alternative

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Chrome is not the best Android browser, and I’ve made this point crystal clear in another article. If you absolutely must use a Chromium-based browser, Vivaldi, Cromite, and Kiwi are all better options. The former includes excellent syncing options, Cromite is one of the more mature Chromium browsers, and Kiwi includes support for Chrome’s add-ons.

However, the Google Chrome alternative I lean on is Mozilla Firefox. It’s far more customizable, supports many extensions that I use daily on the Windows version, and is far more familiar to me as a result.

Keep, but open-source

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Identifying a reliable alternative to Google’s sticky notes app is surprisingly tricky. I’d suggest Notion, Obsidian, and Anytype for more serious journalers, but none of these options are formatted in a similar snapshot manner.

Looking deeper, I discovered that Notally is one app that stands out in this particular genre. It includes a familiar Keep-like layout and offers rich text formatting, background color customizations, and image insertion. There’s a widget, too, to sweeten the deal for crazy home screen customizers like me.

Don’t settle for Files by Google

Andy Walker / Android Authority

A file browser is an essential piece of kit on Android, and Files by Google doesn’t cut it for me. Yes, it’s useful for identifying duplicates, but I always found it awkward for managing individual files.

To replace it and my device’s default browser, I’ve adopted Material Notes as my primary explorer, which also supports network drives via SMB and FTP. It’s a slick app that could easily be mistaken for Google-made ware, and it has a pretty great image viewer, too. If you need a little more power and are prepared to pay for it, Mixplorer is a more utilitarian option that also supports cloud storage services.

Todoist trumps Tasks

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The to-do list app is very personal. Each person seemingly gravitates to their solution. I appreciate Google Tasks’ simplicity and Calendar integration, while many former Wunderlist users love Microsoft To Do. But if you’re looking for a feature-packed alternative, Todoist is the ticket.

Importantly, it offers up its own calendar solutions and includes many features that Tasks has, like natural voice recognition for adding tasks verbally. You do have to pay to make the most of the app, though.

OsmAnd is an excellent companion to Maps

Andy Walker / Android Authority

At least for civilians, global navigation is a market that Google seemingly has cornered. While it’s feature-packed with service integration and social features, Google Maps is not the only mapping option on Android.

To augment my experience, I lean on two apps: OsmAnd and Organic Maps. Both are far better for outdoor adventures and utilize OpenStreetMap data. OsmAnd includes various map styles, relief data, and useful GPX support. Organic Maps is a stellar option that values privacy and is excellent for navigating a town (or mountain) on foot.

Pair Google Photos with this gallery app

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Finally, there’s one Google app that I’ve struggled to replace: Google Photos. I don’t think I’ve done it yet, either. Its seamless image backup service can’t be found in many other apps, making it essential for any Android shutterbugs. I will argue that it’s not the greatest image gallery, though.

For this particular purpose, Aves Gallery is more feature-rich and packs details that more serious photographers will value. This includes detailed EXIF info, GPS data, and large image preview windows. For less powerful devices, Focus Go is a wonderfully simple image viewer that looks particularly good on OLED screens.

Not all Google apps have genuine alternatives, and that’s OK There are many Google apps I haven’t mentioned here, either because I’ve never considered them or there aren’t valid alternatives for them. For instance, Google Recorder is tricky to discard, especially if you regularly record and transcribe interviews. Google Messages is a must-have for its deep RCS support. I also rely heavily on Google Phone to filter spam calls from annoying robocalls. Of course, if you have an alternative to a Google app that you rely on, do let us know. We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

You might like

Comments