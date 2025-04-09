Google Photos could get another useful way to share content (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An app teardown has revealed that Google Photos could soon let you share albums and photos via a QR code.

This would be an alternative to the current method of simply using sharing links.

This would be useful if you want to share photos with someone but don’t have their contact information.

Google Photos allows you to share photos, videos, and entire albums with a simple sharing link, giving recipients a quick and easy way to view your content. However, it looks like Google is working on another way to share your photos and videos.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into the Google Photos Android app (version 7.24.0.744869131) and discovered a couple of strings related to sharing content via a QR code. Check out the strings below.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_share_qrshare_qrcode_dialog_subtitle">Ask the receiver to scan this QR code with their device</string> <string name="photos_share_qrshare_qrcode_dialog_title">Scan to start sharing</string>

It’s not immediately clear how this feature will work outside of the receiver scanning the sender’s code. We’re guessing that the receiver will still get a link to view Google Photos albums and photos/videos rather than being prompted to download content.

In any event, this could be a useful way of sharing Google Photos albums and photos. Unlike sharing links, you wouldn’t need the recipient’s contact info to share albums via a QR code. This approach would be ideal if you’re sharing an album or photos with someone you just met.

It also wouldn’t be the first time Google has offered QR code sharing in one of its apps or services. Quick Share also has QR code sharing, letting a user receive content by scanning the sharer’s code. This option means you don’t have to change your Quick Share sharing settings or add someone as a contact.

