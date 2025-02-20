This Google Photos feature is coming to more smart TVs, tablets, and... fridges?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos will soon let you display your albums as a slideshow on more devices.

Google plans to expand availability to more smart TVs, tablets, fridges, and photo frames.

The feature is currently available on the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast devices, Google TV and Android TV devices, and select photo frames.

Google Photos has a neat feature that lets you display an album as a slideshow on a few smart home devices while idling or in ambient mode. This feature is currently available on the Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast devices, Google TV and Android TV devices, and select photo frames, but it could soon reach more devices.

Google recently shared plans to expand the list of eligible devices in a support post (via 9to5Google), revealing that the feature will soon reach more smart TVs, tablets, fridges, and photo frames. However, the company has yet to share an updated list of supported devices and hasn’t revealed exactly when users can expect the feature to become more widely available.

Nonetheless, it’s great to see Google finally making efforts to bring this handy feature to more users. Once the feature reaches one of your devices, it should automatically appear in the Photo frames option in the Google Photos app settings, so long as it’s connected to the same Google account. As shown in the attached screenshot, you’ll then be able to add photos to the device using the “Add your photos” option, and the device will start displaying the selected album when it’s in ambient mode. You’ll also be able to set it up in the Google Home app.

We expect Google to share more details closer to the rollout, and we hope the feature makes it to Samsung’s Frame TV lineup. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more information.

