Google Photos could soon give the Memories carousel a 'hearty' redesign (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Photos is prepping a minor design change for the Memories carousel to give it a fresh look.

The updated design features a heart-shaped border that divides the memory cards into two sections.

The top section has a solid background and includes the memory’s title, while the bottom section shows an image preview.

Google Photos is readying a new feature for Mother’s Day that will remind users to “Create a Mother’s Day Memory” with a new card in the Memories carousel. We recently got an early look at the feature, and expect it to roll out to users in the coming days. However, it might not be the only change coming to the Memories carousel in Google Photos on Android.

We’ve spotted evidence suggesting that Google Photos may also update how image previews appear in the Memories carousel. Currently, cards in the carousel feature an edge-to-edge image preview and text overlayed in the bottom left corner. Google has added an updated design in the latest Google Photos release (version 6.27) that gives the cards a little more flair.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the updated design features a heart-shaped border that divides the cards into two sections. The bottom section, which takes up most of the room, shows the image preview, while the top section has a solid background and the title. The solid background is of a different color in each card, with code pointing at a total of 35 unique color options.

Although minor, this update will give the Memories carousel a fresh look and might even prompt more users to interact with the feature. We expect it to reach users with a future update for the Photos app, and we’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

