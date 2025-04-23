Google Photos wants to help you surprise your mom on Mother's Day (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is prepping a Mother’s Day reminder to help you create a highlight video of your favorite memories with your mom.

The app could soon show a new Mother’s Day card in the Memories carousel that will redirect users to the Highlight video feature.

Google Photos lets users easily create a highlight video of their favorite photos from a vacation, activity, or event with just a few taps. This feature can also come in handy when you want to surprise someone with a video of your favorite memories with them, and that seems to be precisely what the app wants you to do with the feature this Mother’s Day.

While combing through the latest Google Photos release (version 7.26), we’ve come across a new card that could appear in the Memories carousel around Mother’s Day next month. As shown in the following screenshot, this card will prompt users to “Create a Mother’s Day Memory.”

Clicking on it will redirect users to the Create video page for the app’s Highlight video feature. Users can then let the feature automatically collate photos by selecting their mother’s face in the “Select people & pets” option, or manually pick photos for the highlight video. The app will then create a clip featuring the selected images, complete with audio, that users can share with their mother.

Although the Mother’s Day card offers nothing new, it’s an excellent way for Google Photos to introduce users to the Highlight video feature and, at the same time, help them create something memorable. We expect it to go live in the coming days, and we’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

