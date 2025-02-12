Google Photos Memories could soon get a full-screen refresh (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos might be getting a refreshed Memories interface.

The new design features a full-screen look for a more immersive experience.

If you use an Android smartphone, chances are that you use Google Photos on it. If you haven’t yet given it a try, you’re frankly missing out, as it’s one of those Google services that is surprisingly useful and very easy to recommend. I like to use it as a photo gallery app, a cloud backup solution, and for the occasional dose of nostalgia with the Memories feature. Google is working on making Memories more immersive with a bit of a refreshed look, and it could be a small but impactful change.

Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Photos v7.17.0.725321504 sports a refreshed Memories interface with a new full-screen look. We managed to activate the feature, and you can check out the new look in the images below:

Current look New upcoming look New upcoming look

You can also check the upcoming immersive look for Memories in our hands-on video below:

The controls remain mostly the same as before, but now you have to long press the image to see the favorite button and time. Previously, these were visible all the time in the bottom toolbar by default, so it’s an extra step, but people will likely appreciate the more immersive look.

The refreshed Memories UI is not currently available to users and may or may not roll out in the future. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

