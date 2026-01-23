Google Photos wants you to star in your own memes

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ new Me Meme feature uses AI to create personalized memes.

It works with selfies and meme templates inside the Photos app.

The feature is now rolling out for users in the US.

Did you ever want to be the distracted boyfriend looking over his shoulder? Or the “change my mind” guy sitting smugly with his coffee? Google Photos is about to flex its AI image-generation muscles to give you that chance, with its new Me Meme feature now rolling out.

The feature was announced in a post on Google’s support forums by a member of the Google Photos team, who describes Me Meme as a quick way to turn your own photos into shareable meme images using generative AI. It’s rolling out now to users in the US and lives directly inside the Photos app.

Once you get the feature, using it is straightforward. Open Google Photos, tap Create, then Me Meme, pick a template (or upload your own reference image), choose a photo of yourself, and hit Generate. Google suggests using a clear, front-facing selfie for best results. Once the meme is created, you can save it, regenerate a new version, compare it with the original photo, or share it straight away. Google also flags the feature as experimental, just to keep your expectations in check.

We got a bit of a heads-up that this feature was coming. Back in October, we spotted Me Meme during an APK teardown of Google Photos, where early code pointed to an AI-powered meme generator already taking shape behind the scenes. The name “Me Meme” was already in place, along with hints that the feature would rely on a reference photo, ideally a clear selfie.

The only meme template we could actually see at the time was the classic “This is fine” image. It wasn’t clear how many templates Google planned to include, whether users would be able to upload their own, or when the feature would be ready for real people to try.

Google obviously hasn’t suddenly invented AI memes. You could already do something like this with plenty of image generators if you were willing to upload photos and fiddle with prompts. Google Photos is just cutting out the friction so you can do it right after you snap your shots. It should only take a couple of taps to make yourself the fed-up guy at the stadium, or the woman screaming at a cat.

Have you got the feature yet? If so, let us know your experience of using it in the comments.

