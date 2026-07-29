Google has quietly nuked the 'Me Meme' feature in Google Photos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has completely removed the recently launched “Me Meme” feature from Google Photos.

The company has also removed its post announcing the feature and all mentions of “Me Meme” from its support pages.

Google has a long and storied history of shutting down apps and services and killing features shortly after introducing them. There are several websites dedicated to listing various Google services that are no longer functional. We can now add yet another feature to those lists: Me Meme.

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Google introduced Me Meme earlier this year as a Google Photos feature that let users quickly turn their photos into memes using generative AI. However, the company is now removing all traces of the feature.

The original support page announcing the feature has been removed. We also checked the “creations” list on Google’s support page, and Me Meme is no longer mentioned there, either. Archived versions of the page show that Me Meme hasn’t been included on the list since at least May.

We also reviewed the latest version of the Google Photos app (v7.86) and can confirm that all strings and activities related to the feature have been completely removed from the app’s source code.

Me Meme didn’t have a very long run, and while we don’t know why the feature was discontinued, it’s possible users weren’t using it enough. We have reached out to Google for a statement and will update this post when we hear back. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed using Google’s Me Meme feature, you can still create your own personalized memes using other AI tools; it will just require some prompting and maybe a few trial-and-error runs.

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