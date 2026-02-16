Google Photos users say this once-great feature has quietly gone downhill

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Longtime Google Photos users are complaining that Magic Eraser no longer works as well as it used to.

Users say the tool now struggles with small, precise edits, performing reliably only when removing larger objects.

The decline in performance appears to have occurred after last year’s Photos editor revamp.

Google Photos is one of Google’s most frequently updated apps, especially when it comes to new AI-powered editing tools. However, one of its oldest and most popular features now appears to be frustrating longtime users.

According to multiple Google Photos users, Magic Eraser no longer performs as well as it once did. Complaints shared in a Reddit thread suggest the tool’s accuracy has declined over time, particularly when it comes to making small, precise edits.

Users say tasks that Magic Eraser previously handled with ease, such as removing stray hairs, small text, or minor blemishes, have become unreliable or outright unusable. They agree that the tool still works well for removing large objects, but its newer implementation struggles with fine details and heavy zooming.

Is Magic Eraser working well for you in Google Photos? 13 votes Yes, it works great! 8 % No, it used to be much better. 46 % I don't use it much, so I don't know. 46 %

One user also shared a video demonstrating the issue on the newer Pixel 10 Pro, showing Magic Eraser struggling to accurately remove simple objects like wire posts. The clip shows that in some cases, the tool appears to misinterpret selections, shifting objects instead of removing them, while also taking noticeably longer to apply or undo changes.

Magic Eraser is just one of several editing tools Google offers to remove unwanted elements from photos. The company is now increasingly relying on AI-assisted editing, with newer features like Help me Edit, which uses Gemini to understand voice prompts to make edits. It’s possible Google is prioritizing the development of these newer tools over existing features like Magic Eraser.

It’s also worth noting that Google previously offered a separate tool called Magic Editor, which many users felt worked better than Magic Eraser for complex edits. However, Google removed Magic Editor as a standalone feature in August last year, folding its capabilities into the revamped Google Photos editor instead.

Since then, some users believe the overall editing experience, especially for fine-detail removal, has taken a hit.

Meanwhile, many users on the Reddit thread are now recommending third-party alternatives to Magic Eraser. One app mentioned by several users is TouchRetouch, with several users claiming it works just as well, if not better, than the older version of Magic Eraser.

For now, Google hasn’t publicly acknowledged any issues with Magic Eraser’s performance, but perhaps the company will take note of growing user feedback to make improvements in the future.

