Google Photos Magic Editor could soon make it easier to Reimagine your photos (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Photos’ Magic Editor could get some UI tweaks highlighting the Reimagine tool’s capabilities.

The new UI adds new “Insert” and “Replace” options to bring up a text input field with a prefilled command.

The “Reimagine Background” option saves you from selecting the entire background to change it.

Google Photos is taking advantage of AI with features like Magic Editor. Using Magic Editor tools like Reimagine, users can modify their images with AI, letting them change the background, move and resize objects, and add more objects to the image. Since this is a relatively new feature, the UI can use some improvements, and Google seems to be working on it. An upcoming update to Magic Editor will bring a few UI changes that better surface its various AI features and make it easier to use different prompts.

Google Photos v7.6 is refreshing the UI for the Reimagine feature within Magic Editor. For reference, this is what the current editor looks like:

We managed to activate the UI that could be available in a future update, and this is what it would look like:

The new UI makes replacing and adding new things to photos easier with Reimagine. The new “Insert” and “Replace” options bring up a text input field with a prefilled command so you can continue typing to get your desired image. The “Reimagine Background” option also appears new to us, as it saves you from selecting the entire background to change it.

Here is a video showcasing the entire upcoming feature flow in action:

As mentioned, this UI is not currently live in Google Photos’ Magic Editor. Given that it largely makes the app easier to use, we hope it will be rolled out to all users soon.

