Google Photos Magic Editor will transform your pics using AI

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced Magic Editor for Google Photos.

This will allow you to make major changes to photos, such as repositioning subjects.

The feature will come to select Pixel phones later this year.

Google made a splash with Magic Eraser a few years ago, allowing you to erase objects and more with a tap. Now, the company has announced an even more ambitious feature for Google Photos dubbed Magic Editor at its I/O conference.

Magic Editor allows you to make a variety of edits to a photo that would usually require some time in Photoshop, ostensibly making use of semantic segmentation.

One example given by Google shows a woman holding her hand in front of a waterfall. Magic Editor allows you to erase the woman’s bag strap, reposition the woman in the scene, and edit the sky.

Another example shown by Google (seen above) stars a child holding balloons on a bench. Magic Editor allows users to reposition the bench along with the child and balloons to the middle of the scene.

Google says “select” Pixel phones will gain early access to the feature later this year. There’s no word on an ETA for this feature to come to other phones.

