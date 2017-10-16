Back when Google Photos was introduced in 2015, one of the headlining features was the ability to sort photos to see a specific person. This has been an amazing tool for shutterbugs to sort within their overflowing photo libraries. It also gives people an easy way to go back and reminisce about how cute their child was or remember a lost loved one. Google is now taking the sorting feature just a little bit further.

The Photos team is now rolling out functionality to let you do the same thing with your pets. If you want to see shots of just your dog Max or your cat Luna, you no longer have to just type “dog” or “cat” into the search bar. You’ll now see your pets grouped alongside the other people that the Google Photos app has identified. You can give your animals a name in the app so you can quickly search for that picture way back when they were a puppy or a kitty. In addition to searching by name, you can also now search by breed.

The new feature is a really nice step for pet owners. Back in May, Google started making funny cat and dog videos from the pictures saved in your Google Photos library. Now, its easier than ever to make your own. All you have to do is tap on the new photo group of your dog or cat, select the photos, tap the “+” and create a movie. You can also use this method to make a photo book if that’s more your style. Google Photos has six pet-inspired songs to choose from in the movie editor and you can pick specific pictures to be included.

