Google Photos now lets you edit photos and videos in shared albums on Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is finally allowing Android users to edit photos or videos in shared albums.

The Edit option is only available to album owners, and it saves the changes to both their gallery and the shared album.

If you don’t want the changes reflected in the shared album, you can use the Save as copy option.

Google Photos is working on a new feature to make sharing photos and albums a whole lot easier. We got our first look at the upcoming QR code sharing feature last week, and as we wait for Google to roll it out, the company has announced another improvement for shared albums in Google Photos on Android.

So far, the Google Photos app for Android has not allowed users to edit photos or videos in shared albums. That’s changing with its latest update, and users should now see an Edit button while viewing an image or video in a shared album. Google says this new functionality will only be available to the album owner, and it will save the changes to both their gallery and shared album.

To edit a photo or video in a shared album, navigate to the album, open the image or video you wish to edit, and tap the Edit button. Once you’re done making changes, hit Save and select “Save and share” on the following “Save and share edited copy?” prompt. The edited copy will then be saved to your gallery and the shared album. If you don’t want your edits to reflect in the shared album, you will have to select the “Save as copy” option after editing.

The ability to edit photos and videos in shared albums is now rolling out widely to the Google Photos app on Android. It’s already live in the web version of Google Photos and the iOS app.

