We tried Google Photos’ secret QR code sharing feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is testing a new feature that allows users to share albums and moments via QR code, separate from the existing Quick Share option for individual images.

The feature makes it easier and quicker to share albums and moments with someone nearby.

The QR code sharing tool is still in development and not publicly available yet, but we managed to get it up and running in version 7.26 of the Google Photos app.

A few weeks back, we spotted a new, upcoming feature in Google Photos that will allow users to share albums and photos via a QR code. We’ve now managed to get the feature working on the Android app and have more details about its limitations.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest version of Google Photos, version 7.26, we were able to get the new QR code feature up and running. It’s not to be confused with Quick Share, Google’s file sharing system that also allows you to share images from Google Photos using a QR code.

This new QR code sharing feature within Google Photos is actually specifically designed to share albums and moments with other Photos users. It doesn’t work for individual images, which can still be shared by scanning a QR code through the Quick Share option.

How the new QR code sharing system works for albums and moments in Google Photos is simple. You open an album, tap the plus icon displayed under it, tap the “Show QR code” option in the share sheet, and show it to the person you want to share the album with. Scanning the QR code instantly adds the receiver to the album without having to fiddle with creating and sharing links. You can see the whole process in action in the video embedded above.

It’s unclear when Google will make this new QR code sharing feature available in Google Photos. Since we already managed to get it working using a few tricks, it might not be long before the option goes live for all users.

